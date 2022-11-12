Andres Camilo’s bedfellows, Lil Nas X’s pillow fight & John Duff’s fitting room

This week fans celebrated 17 years of Confessions on a Dance Floor, David Archuleta tempted improper thoughts, and Leslie Jordan appeared on TV posthumously. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Sterling Walker hit the gym.
Colman Domingo switched hairstyles.
Matthew Mitcham spent a day at the spa.
Telly Leung found his light.
Lil Nas X prepped for a pillow fight.
Maluma took a bath outside.
Simu Liu walked Savage X Fenty.
Ryan O’Connell snapped a selfie.
Ricky Whittle explored the island.
Andres Camilio made the bed.
Carson Tueller channeled Tom of Finland.
Olly Alexander soaked up the sun.
John Duff got a new hat.
Chris Stanley drove shirtless.
Brian Michael Smith vied for ‘Sexiest Man Alive.’
Dan Benson caught some waves.
Shomari Francis searched Death Valley.
Charlie King watched the sun set.
Sam Cushing lifted weights.
And Chai Freeman reached the peak.
