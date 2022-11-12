instastuds

Andres Camilo’s bedfellows, Lil Nas X’s pillow fight & John Duff’s fitting room

By

This week fans celebrated 17 years of Confessions on a Dance Floor, David Archuleta tempted improper thoughts, and Leslie Jordan appeared on TV posthumously. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Sterling Walker hit the gym.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Colman Domingo switched hairstyles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Colman Domingo (@kingofbingo)

Matthew Mitcham spent a day at the spa.

Telly Leung found his light.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Telly Leung (@tellyleung)

Lil Nas X prepped for a pillow fight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAFFA (@lilnasx)

Maluma took a bath outside.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Simu Liu walked Savage X Fenty.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

Ryan O’Connell snapped a selfie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan O’Connell (@ryanoconn)

Ricky Whittle explored the island.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ricky Whittle (@rickywhittle)

Andres Camilio made the bed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrés Camilo (@andrescamilo___)

Carson Tueller channeled Tom of Finland.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carson Tueller (@carson_tueller)

Olly Alexander soaked up the sun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by olly alexander (@ollyyears)

John Duff got a new hat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Duff (@iamjohnduff)

Chris Stanley drove shirtless.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by stanchris (@stanchris)

Brian Michael Smith vied for ‘Sexiest Man Alive.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Dan Benson caught some waves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dan Benson (@danleebenson)

Shomari Francis searched Death Valley.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shomari Francis (@shomarifrancis)

Charlie King watched the sun set.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHARLIE KING (@charlie_king85)

Sam Cushing lifted weights.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Cushing (@sam.cushing)

And Chai Freeman reached the peak.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by C H A I (@chaifreeman._)