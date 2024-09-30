It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

THEATER DADDY: Fresh off his leather-clad photo shoot, Andrew Scott announced he will reprise his one-man show of Uncle Vanya for an Off-Broadway run in March. Scott portrays multiple roles and won critical acclaim during its production on London’s West End. [The Hollywood Reporter]

SPEAKING HER TRUTH: During her new Netflix special For Your Approval, Ellen DeGeneres disclosed the three health diagnoses she has received since ending her talk show in 2022. [E! News]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

BRAT OR NAT: Bowen Yang’s drag Charli XCX was so brat as he channeled the pop diva during a hilarious skit that also saw Sarah Sherman morph into Troye Sivan.

A ROMAN NO: After starring in Ridley Scott’s 2023 epic Napoleon, out British actor Rupert Everett asked the director for a role in Gladiator II opposite Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal and got completely ghosted. [Deadline]

PITCH PERFECT WEDDING: After getting engaged last year, Rebel Wilson tied the knot with fiancée Ramona Agruma in an intimate ceremony in Sardinia, Italy. [People]

INNER CHILD HEALING: Troye Sivan, 29, opened up on the advice he’d give his teenage self. [INTO]

FATHER FIGURES: Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood and husband Jordan Brown announced the arrival of their baby son and shared first images of the little nugget.

QUEER ALLY: While Andrew Garfield does not appear in Luca Guadagnino’s latest film Queer, he did see an oral sex scene between stars Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey and said it was “genuinely beautiful” and “full of longing.” We are already seated! [The Hollywood Reporter via Just Jared]

THE LEVI BREAKS: Shazam! star Zachary Levi became the highest-profile Hollywood star (apologies to Scott Baio, Roseann Barr, and Kevin Sorbo) to publicly endorse the disgraced ex-president in the 2024 election. The 44-year-old actor made the endorsement during a Michigan rally where he noted his support for the convicted felon could be “career suicide.” [Daily Beast]

STILL STANDING: A trailer dropped for the new documentary Elton John: Never Too Late which features the music icon taking an emotional look back at his 50-year career.

TEAM LGBTQ: Hockey player Luke Prokop, the only out gay player signed to a major US men’s pro team, has been assigned by the Nashville Predators. [Outsports]

SAY IT LOUD: While promoting the new Netflix doc Will & Harper, Will Ferrell disclosed his thoughts on transphobia and anti-trans rhetoric. “I don’t know why trans people are meant to be threatening to me as a cis male.” [LGBTQ Nation]

MOTHERS OF POP: Kylie Minogue dished on how her surprise duet of “I Will Survive” with Madonna during the Queen of Pop’s Celebration Tour came about.

Kylie Minogue talking about going on stage with Madonna : “ Her reasoning for having me to sing I will survive instead of being a Vogue guest was a two fold, one she sadly lost her mother to breast cancer, and she knew about some of my story and second that we are two women who… pic.twitter.com/9sYVe4hfUx — Madonna Ultimate (@MadonnaUltimate) September 30, 2024

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.