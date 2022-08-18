Andrew Garfield shows off his body in Bali, and our Spidey senses are tingling

Perhaps no one’s having a better summer than Andrew Garfield, and doesn’t he deserve it?

In the past year alone, he’s starred opposite an Oscar-winning Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, garnered his own nomination for his incredible work in tick, tick… BOOM!, and top-lined the critically acclaimed miniseries Under The Banner Of Heaven. Plus, he did all of that while pretending he wasn’t going to show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What a workhorse!

So, yes, the man has earned a little bit of “R & R.” After this past awards season, Garfield told Variety he’d be taking a little bit of a break from acting, and we’re happy to see he meant it.

Frankly, the man can holiday as long as he wants, so long as he keep showing up shirtless in gorgeous locales. The latest example:

Andrew Garfield was spotted by fans in Bali. pic.twitter.com/uw22kxiUC2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2022

Vacay suits him! And that superhero body sure looks good in or out of the Spidey-tights.

Not that we’d expect any less from the staunch LGBTQ ally and all-around friendly guy, but it’s nice to see him smiling and so willing to take photos with fans.

These fan snaps from Indonesia come just a few short weeks after Garfield was spotted by paparazzi, splashing off the coast of Southern Italy. At this point, we like to think of the shirtless pics as his little postcards he’s sending us, just to keep us up to date on his world travels.

And, Andrew, if you’d like to pop by once the vacation is over and show us a slideshow of photos from your travels, our door is always open!

Naturally, fans of Garfield’s have barely been able to contain themselves, getting the actor’s name to trend on Twitter for hours after the photo first showed up online.

Here’s a round-up of our favorite shirtless Andrew Garfield reactions from The Bird App:

andrew garfield is the sexiest man of 2022 FIGHT ME pic.twitter.com/FnIH5y8nTT — ø (@verionra) August 17, 2022

only andrew garfield can make hands in pocket THIS attractive pic.twitter.com/iRHdms2R7n — sam?? (@samsgarfield) August 17, 2022

andrew garfield i’m gonna need you to stop right there pic.twitter.com/6vTs3sjmYP — amanda ? (@_antmanda) August 17, 2022

Andrew Garfield in Italy vs Andrew Garfield in Bali battling on who’s the best era pic.twitter.com/pLJ89C1AQs — andy (@ohgarfeels) August 18, 2022

me when this picture of andrew garfield pic.twitter.com/Ii8TdAGYtF — sam?? (@samsgarfield) August 18, 2022

Andrew Garfield reading the tweets of him shirtless in Bali from his secret twt account pic.twitter.com/zX9NtXOdHY — I’m not the werewolf (@PadaleckixSofer) August 17, 2022

you know that pic of andrew garfield is fire when film updates and pop crave even tweeted about it. got us all weak in the knees. — andy (@ohgarfeels) August 18, 2022

At this point, is there anyone or anything that can break shirtless Andrew Garfield’s chokehold on Twitter? Well, @zachraffio has an idea….