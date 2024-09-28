It’s officially Libra season, so it’s time for a vibe check. How are we feeling about a year that’s nearly 75% over? And the election? And getting older each and every day?

If you’re already overwhelmed, I understand fully; as a quick refresher, it’s been a nonstop week for LGBTQ+ news.

First, Kit Connor spilled on his manscaping regimen, Sabrina Carpenter inspired a probe into Eric Adams’ inner circle, and Lance Bass spoke about Diddy.

Then, a study dropped about LGBTQ+ people and dementia, and Chappell Roan revealed she’s voting for Kamala Harris.

In other corners of the internet, we’ve been jamming to Mother Monster, crushing on Andrew Scott, and heavily engaging in retail therapy.

Here are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week…

1. Harlequin by Lady Gaga

A surprise Lady Gaga album? In this economy?! Now that’s some news worth putting your paws up for. OK, her new record Harlequin — a companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux that she’s calling “LG 6.5” — isn’t the triumphant pop opus she’s been teasing for 2025.

That said, the 13-track collection (available now on standard red or special-edition white vinyl for $33) feels like a fresh and natural evolution after her jazz and piano phase, leaning into its big-band and show tune inspirations with an uncanny but modern twist. Did I ever think I’d be humming an inmate-inspired rewrite of “Good Morning” from Singing in the Rain? No. But I’m not mad about it!

2. Andrew Scott for Diaries 99

Andrew Scott donned a leather harness and bore arms in this new thirst-worthy photoshoot for Diaries99. However, after seeing these pics, I think the men’s fashion magazine should consider changing its name to Daddies99. (Sorry, not sorry!)

And if one cover wasn’t enough, the All Of Us Strangers star channeled Tom of Finland for a few other collectible variations — all available online for $38. The visually stunning mag, known for its tasteful fusion of ’90s nostalgia and contemporary sensibilities, is worth its price tag, too, with more than 200 pages of style inspo. You know, assuming you can get past the cover.

3. These spooky szn must-haves sitting in my online shopping cart

Even though we’ve officially hit the autumnal season, it feels inappropriate to bust out the Halloween decorations before October 1. Perhaps that’s why I’ve been able to hold off from buying these adorable spooky szn tchotchkes until now.

Considering I live in a shoebox of an apartment with a thimble of a closet, I have to choose my new pieces wisely and this year I’ve narrowed it down to this DCOM-honoring Halloweentown T-Shirt ($16.99+ on Etsy), an adorable Hello Kitty Skeleton Ceramic Snack Jar ($29.99 at Urban Outfitters), and this filmography-expanding 100 Horror Movies Scratch Off Chart ($25 at Uncommon Goods). I know my credit card bill hates to see me coming.

4. My Old Ass

If you could go back in time, what would you tell your younger self? That’s the premise of this straightforward comedy — in theaters now — starring Maisy Stella, who is visited by her “old ass” (a.k.a. Aubrey Plaza) after an intense mushroom trip the summer before she heads off to college.

No spoilers, but it’s like Lady Bird mixed with Frequency, with some sneakily heartfelt moments that had me and the entire theater openly sobbing. If you need any further convincing, check out director Megan Park and Stella’s interview with our sister site INTO.

5. A Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Competition in NYC

may have to fly back to nyc for this watch this space pic.twitter.com/y6neM3Ncpm — Anne Teefa (@lipbalmwhore) September 20, 2024

Every so often, as a New Yorker, you get the immense privilege of stumbling across a story-in-the-making and saying, “Wow, only in New York.” Case-in-point: this viral poster for an apparent Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition next month with a whopping $50 cash prize — and undeniable bragging rights.

Considering the Call Me By Your Name star has a doppelgänger on every corner, the competition is sure-to-be fierce. Suddenly, I know exactly what I’m doing for my birthday.

6. The Little Gay Shop, an unapologetically queer online marketplace

This past week, I stumbled across The Little Gay Shop — a Texas-based queer marketplace amplifying “the voices and artistry of queer creatives from around the world.”

Naturally, I found their online store to be a collection of must-haves that I didn’t know I needed until now, including the It’s Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus Coffee Mug ($19), a Welcome to Bussy’s Bleach Shirt ($25) inspired by viral videos filmed at the infamous rest stop, and a Brat Fan ($25), complete with black-bamboo handle.

7. The live debut of “Girl, so confusing featuring lorde”

To quote one of Gay Twitter X's favorite memes: "I don't care that something good happened to everyone who attend The Sweat Tour at Madison Square Garden, it should have happened to me."

To quote one of Gay Twitter X’s favorite memes: “I don’t care that something good happened to everyone who attend The Sweat Tour at Madison Square Garden, it should have happened to me.”

During the New York stop of her co-headlining tour with Troye Sivan, Charli XCX surprised fans with the live debut of her Girl World-repairing collaboration with Lorde. I’m incredibly jealous of everyone who heard them “work it out on the remix” live and IRL.

And if that wasn’t enough, they also brought out Addison Rae for a performance of her new single. “When [Troye and I] touched heads during “Diet Pepsi,” I had butterflies and then couldn’t even look at him again,” the singer wrote on social media. “I wish I was joking.”

8. Reba McEntire is getting a Funko Pop

What are y'all waiting for? Grab your limited edition POP! of me in my iconic #Fancy dress today! #FunkoPop



Pre-order here: https://t.co/2jTawVAUnH pic.twitter.com/KPRR8FWGzT — Reba McEntire (@reba) September 24, 2024

This is my love letter to the likely gay person running Reba McEntire’s social media accounts. (“Red Pony Club,” she recently tweeted.) I don’t even watch The Voice, but the “I’m a Survivor” queen has been dominating my feeds ahead of this season’s premiere and her upcoming NBC sitcom, and I’m not mad about it.

For that reason, I felt emotionally obligated to purchasing her upcoming Funko Pop, available for pre-order for $15. Not only is this plastic likeness the perfect way of honoring country music’s resident redhead, it also serves as a reminder of her iconic 1993 CMA Awards performance of “Does He Love You” with Linda Davis.

9. Dogs being dogs on social media

Reactions of dogs that were given less food…



One of them pulled a knife. ?



pic.twitter.com/8bc2f2ny7L — Figen (@TheFigen_) September 22, 2024

It’s a rough world, OK?! Sometimes you need to watch a viral compilation of house pets reacting to their owners feeding them only two pieces of kibble.

10. Anna Delvey & Ezra Sosa’s Dancing With the Stars exit

Anna Delvey's final words on #DWTS may be some of the best I've heard on reality TV ? pic.twitter.com/Utp21pNTdn — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) September 25, 2024

I’m not gonna lie, I can’t stop thinking about disgraced scammer Anna Delvey, who competed in Dancing With the Stars wearing an ankle bracelet before her second-episode elimination. When asked by the host what she learned from the competition, she simply said, “Nothing,” and all were gagged.

What were we expecting from the pretend heiress who was constantly asking for Nobu in the Netflix series inspired by her life? Still, I have sympathy for her partner Ezra Sosa, the 23-year-old cutie who’s the show’s first out-queer Latin dancer.

