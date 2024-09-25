Entertainment*
Andrew Scott shows more skin, Lady Gaga’s big joke & all the best LGBTQ+ releases this week

By Cameron Scheetz September 25, 2024 at 12:00pm
Image Credits: Andrew Scott via Getty Images (left) | Lady Gaga via Getty Images (center) | Instagram, @itsashlyperez (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch This Week

  • Brilliant Minds — Now Streaming (Peacock): Zachary Quinto plays a rebellious gay doctor—based on the late, influential neurologist Dr. Oliver Sacks—in this medical procedural.
  • Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval — Now Streaming (Netflix): After losing her daytime talk show, the legendary comic is back for one last comedy special to address it all.
  • Grotesquerie — Sep. 25 (FX), Streaming Sep. 26 (Hulu): Queer icon Niecy-Nash Betts leads this mysterious horror series from Ryan Murphy co-starring Lesley Manville and… Travis Kelce???
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Season 6 — Sep. 26 (WOW Presents+): UK, hun? Mama Ru heads back across the pond for another bloody good time with an exciting new cast of queens.
  • Grey’s Anatomy, Season 21 — Sep. 26 (ABC), Streaming Sep. 27 (Hulu): The long-running melodrama is back for a new season that’ll say goodbye to one gay doc and hello to another.
  • Rez Ball — Sep. 27 (Netflix): Trans Indigenous filmmaker Sydney Freeland directs this true story of a Native American high school basketball team competing for the state championship.
  • The Wild Robot — Sep. 27 (Theaters): A heartwarming animated story of a robot stranded on an island, featuring the voices of faves Kit Connor, Stephanie Hsu, Lupito Nyong’o & Pedro Pascal.
  • Will & Harper — Sep. 27 (Netflix): 30 years after they met on SNL, friends Will Ferrell and writer Harper Steele take a road trip across the country following her late-in-life transition.
  • SNL, Season 50 — Sep. 28 (NBC / Peacock): The sketch comedy series kicks off its landmark 50th season with guests like Jean Smart, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, & Chappell Roan.

Culture Catch-Up

BIRDS OF A FEATHER: Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor & Joe Locke look adorable on a bicycle built for two in a new GQ cover story, which finds the pair previewing Season 3, discussing fame, and revealing their already infamous seven-hour sex scene shoot left quite an “impression” on one of them. [GQ]

ULTRA MODERN GIRL: After Chappell Roan‘s quote about politics was taken out of context and accused of “bothsidesism” by upset fans, the “Good Luck, Babe” singer explained herself in a new TikTok, clarifying she is not voting for Trump and will be pushing elected officials to make positive change for trans rights. [INTO]

LADY HAHA: Mother Monster Lady Gaga has unmasked the true identity of “LG 6.5” and—surprise!—it’s Harlequin, a “companion album” to her superhero villain flick Joker: Folie à Deux. Our guess is it’ll be a collection of covers given this preview of her rockin’ rendition of Dame Shirley Bassey’s “The Joker.”

DOWN IN THE VALLEY: You may know him as “Uncle Clifford”—the iconic owner of strip club The Pynk on P-Valley—but actor Nicco Annan proves why he’s just getting started, fostering a revolution in media at the intersection of Blackness and queerness. [Native Son]

LEFT IN THE DUST: Nearly two months after we learned Joaquin Phoenix ghosted on his explicit gay romance for director Todd Haynes, revered producer Christine Vachon is speaking up on the “tragic” series of events which robbed us of another movie from one of our great queer filmmakers. [The Hollywood Reporter]

TRAVEL BUDDIES: The BFF chemistry is strong when Will Ferrell & former SNL head writer Harper Steele—whose new Netflix documentary Will & Harper is a must-see—chat with their old colleague Seth Meyers on Late Night. The duo shares their favorite failed SNL sketch & talk about trans right and their emotional road trip.

TALL TALES: FX’s American Sports StoryRyan Murphy‘s other controversial true-crime tale currently airing on TV—re-examines the controversial life of late NFL star-turned-convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez, and the series’ treatment of the complicated figure’s sexuality is leaving some viewers upset. [Outsports]

OPENING UP: Joel Kim Booster‘s not single, but he’s still ready to mingle! The recently engaged star has always been open about his relationship being, well… open, and his recents tweets expressing his annoyance over hook-ups who question that have prompted another healthy-ish debate amongst the online gays. [Queerty]

ICONIC LINK-UP: Katya‘s bringing out the big guns for Season 2 of her Grindr podcast Who’s The A**hole, gabbing it up with the Queen Of Melrose herself, Cosmo Lombino. These two are Grade-A yappers and the episode doesn’t disappoint, with Cosmo dishing on Madonna, Beyoncé, and more Hollywood secrets.

WISEASS: Coming-of-age story My Old Ass is one of the most charming movies of the fall, so it’s a joy to hear filmmaker Megan Park & her star Maisy Stella to talk about their friendship, the future of LGBTQ+ storytelling, and the chokehold Justin Bieber had over queers of a certain age. [INTO]

RE-TRY: The Try Guys have recently expanded their ranks, including trans actor-writer Ash Perez. His series New Guy Tries is the network’s first to center a transgender star, and it’ll follow Perez as he hilariously tries out some hallmarks of the “masculine world,” like suit-shopping and going to the barbershop. [2nd Try TV]

HEY STRANGER: Ripley star—and apparently DL leather daddy—Andrew Scott has been keeping the gays fed all week with a series of Tom Of Finland-esque photos for men’s fashion mag Diaries 99, and the latest shot (from photographer Bartek Szmigulski) unveiled offers a tasteful peek of jock. We are… not okay!

The Final Hump

The eye-opening documentary Desire Lines explores the underrepresented community of trans men and trans-masculine folks who are attracted to men. Following in the footsteps of late author and activist Lou Sullivan—who many cite as the first transgender man to publicly identify as gay—filmmaker Jules Rosskam explores the untold stories of queer bodies, attraction, eroticism, and revolution. Blending together narrative fiction (featuring actors Theo Germaine & Aden Hakimi), rare archival materials, and powerful personal interviews, Desire Lines tells a distinctly trans story that nevertheless has a universal resonance.

“I think most of us have struggled with shame around some aspect of who we are, and what (or who) we desire,” Rosskam shares in a press statement. “The people who appear in the film, both actors and
non-actors, are so genuine and open that you can’t help but relate to—and feel inspired by—them.”

After premiering at Sundance earlier this year, Desires Lines is traveling the country for an “impact tour” this fall courtesy of The Dazey Phase, featuring screenings & panel discussions on the following dates: At NYC’s Firehouse Cinema for Documentary Film Oct. 11 – 17, at Atlanta’s Out On Film festival on Oct. 18, and in LA at Laemmle’s The Royal on Oct. 24. More dates through 2025 are expected to be announced soon.

