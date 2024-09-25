Andrew Scott shows more skin, Lady Gaga’s big joke & all the best LGBTQ+ releases this week

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:
What To Watch This Week
- Brilliant Minds — Now Streaming (Peacock): Zachary Quinto plays a rebellious gay doctor—based on the late, influential neurologist Dr. Oliver Sacks—in this medical procedural.
- Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval — Now Streaming (Netflix): After losing her daytime talk show, the legendary comic is back for one last comedy special to address it all.
- Grotesquerie — Sep. 25 (FX), Streaming Sep. 26 (Hulu): Queer icon Niecy-Nash Betts leads this mysterious horror series from Ryan Murphy co-starring Lesley Manville and… Travis Kelce???
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Season 6 — Sep. 26 (WOW Presents+): UK, hun? Mama Ru heads back across the pond for another bloody good time with an exciting new cast of queens.
- Grey’s Anatomy, Season 21 — Sep. 26 (ABC), Streaming Sep. 27 (Hulu): The long-running melodrama is back for a new season that’ll say goodbye to one gay doc and hello to another.
- Rez Ball — Sep. 27 (Netflix): Trans Indigenous filmmaker Sydney Freeland directs this true story of a Native American high school basketball team competing for the state championship.
- The Wild Robot — Sep. 27 (Theaters): A heartwarming animated story of a robot stranded on an island, featuring the voices of faves Kit Connor, Stephanie Hsu, Lupito Nyong’o & Pedro Pascal.
- Will & Harper — Sep. 27 (Netflix): 30 years after they met on SNL, friends Will Ferrell and writer Harper Steele take a road trip across the country following her late-in-life transition.
- SNL, Season 50 — Sep. 28 (NBC / Peacock): The sketch comedy series kicks off its landmark 50th season with guests like Jean Smart, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, & Chappell Roan.