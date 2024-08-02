Image Credits: Bravo / Getty Images

What happens in the Bravo Clubhouse doesn’t always stay in the Bravo Clubhouse…

On the recent July 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen apparently fumbled—and had to re-take—the introductions to his guests Oscar nominee Colman Domingo, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and Broadway stars Sydney James Harcourt and Tempress Chasity Moore.

After the fact, on his Sirius XM radio show Andy Cohen Live, the host blamed poor contact lenses on his flub, saying his team thought he was having a stroke because he never has to stop and re-record the show.

But now that new information has come to light, we’re starting to wonder if it wasn’t the contact at all—maybe Cohen was getting the jitters because he was sharing the stage with a former flame!

During that July 24th episode, Cohen spoke with Domingo about the actor’s 20-year relationship with his husband Raúl who he famously met through a Craigslist “Missed Connections” ad. As it turns out, the host and his guest bartender for the week, Sydney James Harcourt, have a similar origin story…

“Funnily enough, Colman met his husband on Craigslist,” Cohen explained to his studio audience, “and Sydney and I were reunited before the show. He and I met on Craigslist many years ago….”

Harcourt chimed in with a smile, adding he was “looking for a couch.”

“Yes you were,” Cohen purred back. “And I delivered it.”

Cohen’s been known to get a little flirty with his guests from time to time, but the brief exchange between these two certainly raised some eyebrows. No further explanation was given during the episode, leaving fans wondering if there was more to this story.

Image Credits: Bravo / Getty Images

Well, according to Decider, on this week’s episode of Andy Cohen Live radio show, the Bravo head honcho finally spilled all the tea.

During a “mailbag” segment of the show, Cohen and his co-host John Arthur Hill (who he also used to date, for the record) addressed a listener question about the back-and-forth with Harcourt—and their response had us cackling.

Cohen jokes he knew Harcourt “real well” prior to the performer’s guest stint on WWHL.

But wait, there’s more: “I’m not surprised,” Hill added. “I know him in the Biblical sense.”

“I do too, girl!” Cohen gleefully fired back.

Aww… Well, it seems these two exes have similar taste!

“I met him many years ago and we had a mad passionate love affair—lust affair,” the host emphasized. “I met him on Craigslist. Now, he, all these years later, winds up bartending on Watch What Happens Live last week. It was the episode that I kind of stroked out on,” he recalls, reference the incident with the contact lenses.

Image Credits: Bravo / Getty Images

Cohen continued: “I said to him, ‘Sydney, how did we meet?’ And he goes, ‘We met on Craigslist.’ I go, ‘Oh my god, are you kidding? That’s so crazy because Colman Domingo, who was on the show, met his husband on Craigslist.’ I go, ‘Can I say we met on Craigslist?’ And he goes, ‘Absolutely, it’s so funny.'”

So there you have it: If you picked up on some sexual tension between Cohen and Harcourt on last week’s WWHL, you weren’t just imagining things—these two have history.

By the way, Harcourt isn’t just some former fling Cohen decided to bring on the show for another shot at love—far from it.

The accomplished actor, dancer, and singer has an impressive run of credits, including Broadways’ The Lion King, American Idiot, and Girl From The North Country. He also originated the role of James Reynolds in a little musical you may have heard of once or twice before: Hamilton.

And he can currently be see playing the “curious cat” Rum-Tum Tugger in Cats: The Jellicle Ball, which puts a fierce ballroom spin on the classic Andrew Llyod Webber musical. Harcourt made his guest bartender debut on WWHL in support of the acclaimed show.

Scroll down below for some of our favorite shots from the multi-hypenate performer’s Instagram…