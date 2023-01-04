Andy Cohen drops the F-bomb on live TV while slamming new TikTok trend: “Why is this even a thing?!”

Andy Cohen kicked off the New Year by doing something he’s not never done before. He accidentally used the F-word on Watch What Happens Live. Whoopsies!

Cohen said “f*cking” during a segment of the show about a recent TikTok trend in which people prank their loved ones by telling them their favorite celebrity has died and then capturing their reaction on camera.

Cohen was offering up this “bizarre” trend for his “Jackhole of the Day” section of the show.

“For the last two weeks, people have been sending me videos of their loved ones being told I’m dead. I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying, I am scared enough of dying in reality without having to watch bizarre simulations of it over and over again,” he said.

“So let me be clear, don’t make, distribute or tag me in any f*cking,” he added, before realizing what had just come out of his lips and covering his mouth.

He then regained composure and said, “Why is this even a thing? It’s not even funny!”

Watch below.

#WWHL host @Andy dedicates the Jackhole of The Day to TikTok’s viral celebrity death prank trend. pic.twitter.com/4IePMa1kYv — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 4, 2023

Watch What Happens Live is “live” but is broadcast with a very slight delay, so the production crew was able to bleep out the word before viewers heard it. Cohen also apologized on Twitter.

First time in 13 1/2 years!!! Sorry guys! https://t.co/gcBHYgLz3d — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 4, 2023

For those who have not seen any of the TikTok videos Cohen is referencing, below is a round-up of some of the ones that have gone viral. It includes someone telling a woman that Cohen has died.

no im crhing so bad like these poor women pic.twitter.com/b964vDMYRG — ‎‏ً (@waitisovah) December 24, 2022

