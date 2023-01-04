Andy Cohen drops the F-bomb on live TV while slamming new TikTok trend: “Why is this even a thing?!”

Andy Cohen kicked off the New Year by doing something he’s not never done before. He accidentally used the F-word on Watch What Happens Live. Whoopsies!
Cohen said “f*cking” during a segment of the show about a recent TikTok trend in which people prank their loved ones by telling them their favorite celebrity has died and then capturing their reaction on camera.
Cohen was offering up this “bizarre” trend for his “Jackhole of the Day” section of the show.
“For the last two weeks, people have been sending me videos of their loved ones being told I’m dead. I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying, I am scared enough of dying in reality without having to watch bizarre simulations of it over and over again,” he said.
“So let me be clear, don’t make, distribute or tag me in any f*cking,” he added, before realizing what had just come out of his lips and covering his mouth.
He then regained composure and said, “Why is this even a thing? It’s not even funny!”
Watch below.
#WWHL host @Andy dedicates the Jackhole of The Day to TikTok’s viral celebrity death prank trend. pic.twitter.com/4IePMa1kYv
— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 4, 2023
Watch What Happens Live is “live” but is broadcast with a very slight delay, so the production crew was able to bleep out the word before viewers heard it. Cohen also apologized on Twitter.
First time in 13 1/2 years!!! Sorry guys! https://t.co/gcBHYgLz3d
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 4, 2023
For those who have not seen any of the TikTok videos Cohen is referencing, below is a round-up of some of the ones that have gone viral. It includes someone telling a woman that Cohen has died.
no im crhing so bad like these poor women pic.twitter.com/b964vDMYRG
— ً (@waitisovah) December 24, 2022
5 Comments
Stan H
Not a fan of his but, I clearly understand where he is coming from. Him being pissed is very understandable. Now if only is he takes a lesson from “Scrooge” and become a “nicer man”.
dinard38
It’s so damn ridiculous how everyone clutch their pearls in this country if someone says a “bad” word on public TV. Who gives a f**k!! I see no reason why Andy felt that he had to apologize.
Oh. I guess because we must save the children from this dastardly profane word.
cuteguy
Yeah like it’s his first time cussing on tv? Sure Jan. Maybe the trend was wishful thinking by some on TikTok
BoylesqueBubble
And we should give a flying phuck…..why?
bachy
TikTok is a little more than a compendium of all the weird, annoying, barely civilized things teenagers do to get attention. Why are some adults so obsessed with it?
Adults living with teenagers would rather stab their eyeballs than watch TikTok videos.