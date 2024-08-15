We can thank Andy Cohen for providing us with the Olympics crossover we needed!

The Watch What Happens Live host welcomed pommel horse king Stephen Nedoroscik to the show Wednesday, putting the perfect gay exclamation point on the Massachusetts native’s media tour. Nedoroscik, who rose to viral fame thanks to his Clark Kent glasses and babygirl rests, also appeared on NBC’s Today and The Tonight Show.

But Cohen, who invited Nedoroscik to play a game of “Truth or Chicken,” asked the question on every gay man’s mind. “What does it feel like to be an international sex symbol?”

Ever so humble, Nedoroscik demurred (so adorable)!

“Well I’m not sure if I’m that, but I’m loving the love that the internet’s been giving me,” he laughed.

Nedoroscik, 25, won over America with his pommel horse clinic during the Olympics. Brought to the Games for one purpose, he wound up securing the bronze medal for Team USA. It was the first time the men’s gymnastics team medaled since 2008!

Male gymnasts, with their snatched bods and ripped physiques, have always been gay favorites. One of our biggest Olympic crushes this summer was Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, who bested Nedoroscik for pommel horse gold. (Following his gold medal triumph, McClenaghan was overheard yelling “LA! LA!” in Nedoroscik’s direction. The 2028 Summer Games will be held in Los Angeles.)

obsessed with the Irish gymnast who looks like one guy on every stag do pic.twitter.com/hcMmkE1mmy — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) August 3, 2024

Nedoroscik, with his short king status, is the kind of athlete who makes the Olympics such a special event. Virtually unknown prior to Paris, he’s now an American icon–or at least leading meme.

One of the most endearing shots of Nedoroscik came when he was on sitting on the bench, resting his eyes before his big routine.

We gushed!

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked Nedoroscik about his cute little rest.

“So after a really long day like that, where I’m waiting around five hours to finally compete and represent… we get there earlier, and then warm up and then march out and compete,” he said.

“So all I’m doing there is, I’m tilting my head back and doing my breathing exercises and visualizing a lot. Like, 100 times.”

It’s apparent that Nedoroscik has a special mind. He solved a Rubik’s cube in under 10 seconds at the Olympics, and in just 15.42 seconds on The Tonight Show.

While Nedoroscik identifies as straight–his girlfriend, Tess, confirmed to NBC she loves the memes like everybody else–it’s apparent he’s more than comfortable with gay culture. He was downright giddy on Andy’s set.

Keeping with the Olympic theme, Andy’s celebrity guest bartender Wednesday was Team USA track star Gabby Thomas, who won gold in the 200-meter sprint.

Thomas snapped a pic with Nedoroscik afterwards, because in her words “it’s iconic,” and she loves to do “iconic sh*t.”

Right back at you, girl. Say cheese!

@bravowwhl @Stephen Nedoroscik ?? and @Gabby Thomas what more could a show need ? original sound – kardashianicon