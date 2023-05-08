Andy Cohen is living his best daddy life, Katy Perry’s royal f*ck up, & ‘Guardians’ finally goes gay

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
TIKTABS: Former TikTok employees claim the social media app closely monitored users who viewed LGBTQ+ content and feared they could use the data to blackmail them. [NY Post]
HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH: Although Gay Disney fans believe the park is a safe space, many are hesitant to visit Disney World due to Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ homophobic policies in Florida. [NBC News]
AMERICAN IDLE: Katy Perry went viral after she hilariously struggled to find a place to sit at King Charles’ coronation.
BUZZKILL: Gay bars in Chicago are boycotting Anheuser-Busch beers after the company caved to the right-wing Bud Light backlash over Dylan Mulvaney and distanced itself from the trans influencer. [CBS News]
COUNTRY DRAG: Orville Peck won’t let fears over the draconian bans stop him from supporting and bringing out drag queens at his shows in red states. [Variety]
BETTY WHO: All three Jeopardy contestants failed to correctly answer a basic Golden Girls clue about which actress played Rose on the iconic comedy series.
SURE, SIS: After leaving the Democrat party and becoming an independent, polarizing bisexual Senator Kyrsten Sinema swears she’ll never become a Republican. [The Guardian]
MARVELOUS: Guardians of the Galaxy 3 kinda sorta introduced a queer character during one of the post-credits scene. [IGN]
DADDY ON DADDY: Anderson Cooper interviewed his BFF Andy Cohen about how his life has radically changed since becoming a single father of two.
dbmcvey
Was that really a f*ck up? We’ve all been there.
abfab
You spin me right round, baby
Right round like a record, baby
Right round round round
You spin me right round, baby
Right round like a record, baby
Right round round round
abfab
She was driving on the wrong side of the aisle.
Jim
Katy Perry is a media whore
abfab
I think you MUST mean a HAS BEEN!
correctio
abfab
MISOGYNIST TROLL
abfab
Per usual, the simplest of jokes go straight (and I do mean straight) over GOP TROLLS empty heads. No memory and no sense of humor….the true GOP TROLL.
Jim is always calling Madonna a ‘has been’…like ALWAYS. I thought it was amusing that he didn’t stick to his usual mantra. Now if only you correctio, would become a ‘has been’ and cease filling up so much room on these threads.
DennisMpls
abfab, I’m not a Queerty comments regular, and even I got your joke!
powersthatbe
GOTG3 maybe introduces queer character? What a great way to change the dialogue…
said nobody ever.
theaterbloke
The Phyla-Vell they introduced in GotG3 has nothing in common with her comic book counterpart except hair color…so far. Now if they were to introduce Moondragon in a future film…
cynthia_foxe
perry is a boring fug, hope she leaves media soon.
pratt is a right wing bozo whose star is fading.