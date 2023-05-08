Andy Cohen is living his best daddy life, Katy Perry’s royal f*ck up, & ‘Guardians’ finally goes gay

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

TIKTABS: Former TikTok employees claim the social media app closely monitored users who viewed LGBTQ+ content and feared they could use the data to blackmail them. [NY Post]

HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH: Although Gay Disney fans believe the park is a safe space, many are hesitant to visit Disney World due to Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ homophobic policies in Florida. [NBC News]

AMERICAN IDLE: Katy Perry went viral after she hilariously struggled to find a place to sit at King Charles’ coronation.

Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIg — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023

BUZZKILL: Gay bars in Chicago are boycotting Anheuser-Busch beers after the company caved to the right-wing Bud Light backlash over Dylan Mulvaney and distanced itself from the trans influencer. [CBS News]

COUNTRY DRAG: Orville Peck won’t let fears over the draconian bans stop him from supporting and bringing out drag queens at his shows in red states. [Variety]

BETTY WHO: All three Jeopardy contestants failed to correctly answer a basic Golden Girls clue about which actress played Rose on the iconic comedy series.

SURE, SIS: After leaving the Democrat party and becoming an independent, polarizing bisexual Senator Kyrsten Sinema swears she’ll never become a Republican. [The Guardian]

MARVELOUS: Guardians of the Galaxy 3 kinda sorta introduced a queer character during one of the post-credits scene. [IGN]

DADDY ON DADDY: Anderson Cooper interviewed his BFF Andy Cohen about how his life has radically changed since becoming a single father of two.