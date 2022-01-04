Andy Cohen reveals his one regret from messy NYE broadcast

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy. I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.

“I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have. I felt bad about that. So that is the only thing. It’s the only thing.”— Andy Cohen speaking on his Andy Cohen Live radio show, reflecting on his drunken NYE hosting appearance on CNN. Cohen called the ABC performers “a bunch of losers” and told viewers “I’m sorry, but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.” He also railed against former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, and according to insiders, he will not be invited back to cohost next year.