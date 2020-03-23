Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Mar 20, 2020 at 3:03pm PDT



TV host Andy Cohen revealed Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In an Instagram posting, he said, “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

#WWHL is Watch What Happens Live – a home-produced version of his TV show that he was streaming live from his NYC apartment while the studio production of his show is on hold.

He concluded: “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Cohen retweeted a tweet from Cher on Saturday evening but has not posted any further updates on his condition.

The broadcaster, 51, became a father for the first time last year, with the birth of his son, Benjamin Allen, via a surrogate. The boy turned one-year-old last month.

On his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, last Monday, which he broadcast from home, Cohen said he was isolating himself in his apartment with Ben and his nanny.

“I’m not letting anyone into my home, I’m not having any friends over. I’m not going anywhere. … I’m just here with the nanny and Ben and we are hunkered down. We have enough food for two weeks.”

At the time of writing, there were over 32,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US and over 400 deaths. New York has become a hotspot for the virus, with almost half (15,168) of all US cases diagnosed in the state. Yesterday morning, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said between 40%-80% of residents could get the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic.

Experts are advising people to stay home, self-isolate, and quarantine themselves from others if they believe they may have the virus. For the latest advice on COVID-19, check the CDC and WHO websites.