Andy Warhol is the latest queer icon to get the Ryan Murphy Netflix treatment

Executive producer Ryan Murphy and director Andrew Rossi have teamed up to create an intimate six-part series for Netflix about the life of Andy Warhol, using the iconic pop artist’s own posthumously published diaries.

Per Netflix:

Beginning with his childhood in Pittsburgh, the series traces Warhol’s almost unbelievably diverse journey fluidly moving between mediums and through eras as an artist —both revered and reviled — director, publisher, TV producer, scene maker, celebrity and much more. While he was a larger than life figure, Warhol was intensely private regarding his personal life. This series truly reveals much about the very complex man through his own words — often in his own voice through the use of cutting-edge AI techniques— and those who worked, created, and played alongside him from the subversive to the mainstream, from John Waters to Rob Lowe.

The Andy Warhol Diaries will be available to stream on Netflix beginning March 9.

