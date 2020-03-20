Angelica Ross thanks sleuths of the internet for discovering her new boyfriend is a fraud

Angelica Ross is praising the sleuths of the internet after they alerted her that her new boyfriend is a liar and a cheater and a fraud, thus saving her from a world of hurt.

It all started on Wednesday when the Pose actress tweeted that she’d recently met a guy who she really, really liked and was disappointed that social distancing was keeping them apart.

“Finally found him and have to distance myself from him, an early test we’re committed to passing,” she wrote.

It’s a feeling many are experiencing right now. This whole quarantine thing is testing a lot of people’s commitments to one another.

Finally found him and have to distance myself from him ? an early test we’re committed to passing. I miss you B??? pic.twitter.com/yTIiLQlVld — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 18, 2020

But after posting photos of her new beau, the internet did its thing by trying to figure out who the mystery guy was.

Turns out, he’s engaged… to the mother of his child.

On Thursday, Ross posted a followup tweet saying she’s been talking to her boyfriend’s fiancé since learning he was cheating on both of them.

“The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist!” she wrote.

The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist! https://t.co/6osdc0IlDK — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 19, 2020

Afterwards, Ross said she planned on doing an Instagram Live broadcast to spill all the tea.

“Think I might just spill the full tea on my IG live tonight. With a bottle of…[insert sponsored drink],” she tweeted.

Think I might just spill the full tea on my IG live tonight. With a bottle of…[insert sponsored drink] pic.twitter.com/vj72z1vr8y — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 19, 2020

But after giving it some more thought, she decided to take the high road and not put her now ex-boyfriend on blast.

“After talking with my girl @KingAmiyahScott, I realize I am not in any condition to go LIVE on my IG tonight. Going to pray about it instead,” she wrote in a follow up tweet.

After talking with my girl @KingAmiyahScott, I realize I am not in any condition to go LIVE on my IG tonight. Going to pray about it instead. pic.twitter.com/BINlDCNkw0 — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 20, 2020

At least she doesn’t have to worry about accidentally running into him any time soon.

