Ann Coulter was a hot thirsty mess over homophobe Blake Masters during the Arizona Senate debate



Pro-LGBTQ Sen. Mark Kelly and Republican nutjob Blake Masters squared off in a televised debate hosted by Arizona PBS last night and nobody was more parched by it than Ann Coulter.

The 60-year-old homophobe spent a good chunk of the hour-long debate thirsting over 36-year-old Masters, who has never held public office before and is trailing Kelly in the polls.

Let’s have a look…

It started with Coulter immediately gushing over how “very tall” Masters looked on stage:

Blake Masters is very tall. Also not a liar when he says he wants to protect the border unlike Mark Kelly.@cspan #AZSenateDebate — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 7, 2022

A few minutes later, she declared him “absolutely the best person running for Senate this year”:

No disrespect to any other Republicans but Blake Masters is absolutely the best person running for Senate this year. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 7, 2022

Of course, she couldn’t just watch the debate without taking a moment to complain about the ASL translators:

Why do we need deaf translators on televised Senate debates when every TV has closed captioning?

@AZSENATE22 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 7, 2022

As things were winding down, she begged everyone to watch the hour-long debate online then told them to skip the parts that didn’t feature Masters:

Arizonans! I beg you to watch tonight‘s debate between Kelly and Masters online. You can shave off 20 minutes by fast forwarding through the Joe Pesci character. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 7, 2022

Then this morning, she logged onto Twitter to urge people–IN ALL CAPS!–to watch the replay of the debate on C-Span “RIGHT NOW!!”:

MEDIA ALERT: C-SPAN REPLAYING LAST NIGHT'S BLAKE MASTERS-MARK KELLY DEBATE RIGHT NOW!! Must watch! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 7, 2022

Seriously, girl, go back to your stable and rehydrate yourself at the water trough.

Masters is a venture capitalist who is BFFs with gay billionaire Peter Thiel. He’s also a homophobic pile of garbage who wants to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the SCOTUS decision establishing a right to same-sex marriage.

According to his ivoterguide profile, Masters also believes “religious freedom” must be protected at all costs and that businesses should be allowed to discriminate against LGBTQ people if being gay violates their moral and/or religious beliefs.

And on his Twitter page, he has vowed to push for a federal version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, saying “tax dollars should not fund radical gender ideology and weird sex instruction for children.”

When I’m in the U.S. Senate, I will push a federal version of the Florida law: your tax dollars should not fund radical gender ideology and weird sex instruction for children. — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) March 11, 2022

With views like that, it’s no wonder he left Coulter totally dehydrated after last night’s debate. Voters, on the other hand, seem to be a lot less thirsty for the guy. According to the latest FiveThirtyEight average, Masters is trailing Kelly by six points.

