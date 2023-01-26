Ann Coulter shares her thoughts on George Santos and we’re all a little dumber now

As the Republican party continues to grapple with how to handle serial liar George Santos (a.k.a. Kitara Ravache), Ann Coulter is weighing in on the matter and–surprise!–she thinks he’s just great!

Coulter appeared on News Nation’s Dan Abrams Live this week, where she was asked whether Santos will survive his first term, to which she replied in the affirmative.

“I think he ought to stay,” she said. “I mean, OK, it’s more than your average political lying, but there are a lot of liars in Congress.”

Not to fall for Coulter’s but-what-aboutism, but the vast majority of politicians don’t completely fabricate their entire biographies the way Santos has. (For a running list of every lie George Santos has told so far, go here.)

“I would think The New York Times and Daily Beast ought to give Republicans credit for having a gay Latino,” Coulter continued. “Here we are reaching out. They say we’re not diverse enough. How about that?”

When asked by Abrams whether Republicans are at all responsible for not doing a better job vetting Santos/Ravache before running him as their candidate for U.S. Congress, Coulter again brought up The New York Times.

“One of the good things about being a Republican most of the time … is that we don’t have to investigate our own guys at all,” she said. “The New York Times will be doing that for us. ABC News will be doing that for us. Certainly the Democrats will be. But the entire media is going to be investigating your candidate.”

“It’s funny that The New York Times missed this one.”

Ah, yes. The old “Blame the media!” defense. GOP leaders and Republican voters are in no way, shape, or form responsible for electing this pathological liar to Congress. Nor do they bear any responsibility for getting him out of there now that he’s been sworn into office and is collecting a salary and benefits funded by taxpayers.

Coulter concluded by saying that if Joe Biden steps down as President she will “demand” George Santos resign as well. But until then, she thinks he should stay.

Last week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy awarded Santos seats on two House committees: Science, Space and Technology, and Small Business. This week, he told reporters he’s “standing by” the freshman congressman from New York.

“You know why I’m standing by him?” he said Tuesday. “Because his constituents voted for him. I do not have the power simply because if I disagree with somebody or what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”

A Siena Poll released last week found a 59% of registered New York voters wanted Santos to resign. Only about 20% thought he shouldn’t, and the rest didn’t have an opinion. Among Republicans, 49% said they wanted him out, compared to 26% who thought he should stay, and 25% who weren’t sure.

McCarthy added that if the Ethics Committee finds Santos broke the law, he might change his tune. But until then, he’s standing by the guy who helped get him elected House Speaker… after a historic 15 votes.

“If for some way when we go through Ethics that he has broken the law, then we will remove him, but it’s not my role,” he said. “I believe in the rule of law. A person’s innocent until proven guilty.”

Earlier this month, Reps. Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres, filed a complaint with the House Ethics Committee against Santos and requested an investigation into whether he violated the Ethics in Government Act.

Santos is also the subject federal, state, and local investigations.

Oh, and he’s still wanted in Brazil for stealing his mom’s checkbook back in 2008 and using it to purchase clothes and shoes.