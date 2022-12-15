Ann Coulter would like to speak to the manager of the dictionary about its updated definition of “woman”

Cambridge Dictionary recently expanded its entries for the words “man” and “woman” to include trans people and reflect current language around gender, and nobody is more pissed off about it than right-wing provocateur Ann Coulter.

Per CNN:

A spokesperson for the Cambridge Dictionary told CNN that the updates went into effect in October. But the move seemed to go largely unnoticed until this week, when the dictionary’s expanded definition of “woman” garnered backlash from conservative commentators on social media and was subsequently covered by right-leaning media outlets. While the Cambridge Dictionary’s primary definition for “woman” remains “an adult female human being,” a second definition refers to “an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.” Similarly, the British reference guide defines “man” as “an adult male human being” and also “an adult who lives and identifies as male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

“Only problem they might run into here is, we’ve still got our old definition of ‘imbeciles’,” 61-year-old Coulter tweeted yesterday, along with a screenshot of an article featuring the headline: “Cambridge Dictionary updates definition of ‘woman’ to include trans women.”

Only problem they might run into here is, we've still got our old definition of "imbeciles." pic.twitter.com/oQg7gn3vYn — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 14, 2022

Cambridge Dictionary’s change comes after Merriam-Webster updated its definitions of “male” and “female” to include trans people in 2020, and added a new definition for the pronoun “they” in reference to nonbinary people in 2019.

Honestly, we’re not surprised Coulter is losing her sh*t over this. After all, this is same person who had a public panic attack when Target.com messed up her order last year and freaked out over a satirical video by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus back in April. (She was also giddy when a hacker vandalized Wikipedia with giant swastikas in August 2021.)

I ordered a toy and 3 small tank tops from Target. I received these in size Gigantic. Now, I can't get my stuff, a refund or an answer. But I'm glad someone at the company is taking the time to decide to cancel Shop With A Cop for kids. pic.twitter.com/6U6VM2NKvU — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 20, 2021

Is this real? What IS this? https://t.co/P8UKrt0M9s — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 14, 2022

Wow – go to Wikipedia now! Looks like it's been hacked. pic.twitter.com/wVKCriERjD — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 16, 2021

While you’re here, re-live comic Nikki Glaser’s unofficial roast of Coulter during the Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe in 2016. Unlike Ann’s tired old act, this video will never get old.

