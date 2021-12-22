Ann Coulter is having a panic attack on Twitter over her recent Target.com order

Ann Coulter is not a happy customer right now.

On Monday, the homophobic dragon lady tweeted a photo of her recent Target.com purchase, along with the caption: “I ordered a toy and 3 small tank tops from Target. I received these in size Gigantic. Now, I can’t get my stuff, a refund or an answer. But I’m glad someone at the company is taking the time to decide to cancel Shop With A Cop for kids.”

I ordered a toy and 3 small tank tops from Target. I received these in size Gigantic. Now, I can't get my stuff, a refund or an answer. But I'm glad someone at the company is taking the time to decide to cancel Shop With A Cop for kids. pic.twitter.com/6U6VM2NKvU — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 20, 2021

Seriously, Ann? This is almost as dumb as that time former UN ambassador Nikki Haley had a Twitter meltdown when the Popcorn Factory didn’t deliver her order on time because of COVID, disappointing her nephew on his birthday.

Target has not publicly responded to Coulter’s tweet, but a lot of other people have!

Here’s what they’re saying…

The shirt literally says small, Ann. The tag is clearly visible. If you’re going to feign outrage. Hide the tags. — Watchmiker (@Watchmiker) December 20, 2021

I wanna see your “toy”. — “shift happens.” (@rosecain) December 20, 2021

How are you having a problem with this? If you go online or the app you can just mark the items were wrong from your order and they’ll let you exchange through the mail or in-store or they’ll just reship the correct items and let you keep the wrong ones. It’s literally SO easy — maetmane (@maetmane) December 20, 2021

I’m going to whine my grievances all over social media as well. It’s what we do sweetheart — Michael Green (@mkgreen) December 20, 2021

Did the toy come gigantic too? pic.twitter.com/2lXMVtYFoH — Some Guy (@SavannahSaint) December 20, 2021

Someone probably spotted your name on the order. — Fyvo Domestic (@RFyvolent) December 20, 2021

You could, um, try reading their return policies, or even go to a store and return them? — Betty Friedayum (@BettyFriedayum) December 20, 2021

You’re happy with the toy though. — Roland B (@rolandfuffy) December 20, 2021

Ask to speak to the manager. It’ll go well. — Ed Mueller (@edmueller1210) December 20, 2021

Lol, how does anyone take this woman seriously — BJ (@Bloconnell) December 20, 2021

You’re quite the dresser — Gurn Blanston (@Turd_Fergusn) December 20, 2021

I love Twitter, where you come for the profound, but stay for the quotidian. — Anthony Velasquez ♥️⚽🇺🇲🎵🎥📖📫✝️🍕☕🎨 (@muzikgeye) December 20, 2021

Target’s return policy states:

Most unopened items sold by Target in new condition and returned within 90 days will receive a refund or exchange. Some items sold by Target have a modified return policy noted on the receipt, packing slip, Target policy board (refund exceptions), Target.com or in the item description. Items that are opened or damaged or do not have a receipt may be denied a refund or exchange.

