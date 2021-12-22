angry customer

Ann Coulter is having a panic attack on Twitter over her recent Target.com order

By · 7 comments

Ann Coulter is not a happy customer right now.

On Monday, the homophobic dragon lady tweeted a photo of her recent Target.com purchase, along with the caption: “I ordered a toy and 3 small tank tops from Target. I received these in size Gigantic. Now, I can’t get my stuff, a refund or an answer. But I’m glad someone at the company is taking the time to decide to cancel Shop With A Cop for kids.”

Seriously, Ann? This is almost as dumb as that time former UN ambassador Nikki Haley had a Twitter meltdown when the Popcorn Factory didn’t deliver her order on time because of COVID, disappointing her nephew on his birthday.

Related: Everyone’s laughing at Nikki Haley over her Twitter meltdown about delayed popcorn delivery

Target has not publicly responded to Coulter’s tweet, but a lot of other people have!

Here’s what they’re saying…

Target’s return policy states:

Most unopened items sold by Target in new condition and returned within 90 days will receive a refund or exchange. Some items sold by Target have a modified return policy noted on the receipt, packing slip, Target policy board (refund exceptions), Target.com or in the item description. Items that are opened or damaged or do not have a receipt may be denied a refund or exchange.

Hey, while you’re here… Re-live that time Nikki Glaser turned the Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe in 2016 into an unofficial roast of Ann Coulter instead in the video below.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.