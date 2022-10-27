Ann Coulter’s attack on John Fetterman backfires in the stupidest way imaginable

Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Oz faced off on Tuesday night in the Pennsylvania Senate debate that left many on the left deeply concerned and many on the right giddy with excitement.

Fetterman, who is still recovering from a stroke he had five months ago, struggled in his performance. He wasn’t always able to get his message across clearly and would occasionally stumble on his words. Meanwhile, Oz used it as an opportunity to taunt him, wondering aloud at one point if he “wasn’t clear enough” for Fetterman to “understand” him.

Another person who seemed to take delight in poking at Fetterman’s struggles was noted homophobe/garbage human Ann Coulter, who took to Twitter yesterday afternoon to write: “I used to love Uncle Fester on that sitcom ‘The Munsters.’ Such a shame he got his a** kicked in that debate last night!”

I used to love Uncle Fester on that sitcom "The Munsters." Such a shame he got his ass kicked in that debate last night! pic.twitter.com/FHVeSJQCu9 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 26, 2022

OK, first, Uncle Fester is from The Addams Family not The Munsters. The role was originated by Jackie Coogan in the 1964 TV series, and later by Christopher Lloyd in the 1991 and 1993 feature films, as well as Nick Kroll in the 2019 and 2021 animated features.

But that’s really beside the point. If Coulter’s best attack on Fetterman is that he looks like a character from a TV show she watched as a child 50 years ago, then she clearly doesn’t have much to criticize him for.

Fetterman and Oz are currently neck and neck in the polls, with Fetterman narrowly leading less than two weeks out from the election.

If Fetterman’s showing changes the trajectory of the race, the debate could have nationwide ramifications, with Pennsylvania representing the best chance for Democrats to pick up a Senate seat in the evenly divided chamber. A CNN poll conducted by SSRS and released earlier this week found that 51% of likely voters support Fetterman, compared to 45% for Oz, an advantage narrowly outside of the survey’s margin of error. And a CBS News poll also released this week found a tightening race, with 51% of likely voters in Pennsylvania backing Fetterman and 49% backing Oz.

Fetterman is a longtime ally to the LGBTQ community. As Mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, he worked to ban anti-LGBTQ discrimination. He also fought to lift restrictions on men who have sex with men from donating blood, and he is a longtime supporter of adoption rights for same-sex couples.

Meanwhile, Oz has made several anti-LGBTQ comments throughout his campaign, has run transphobic ads vowing to fight to “get men out of women’s sports,” and supports conversion therapy.

Here’s how people have been responding to Coulter’s “Uncle Fester” tweet…

Uncle fester is on The Addams family pic.twitter.com/4YkVsNgwWu — Jose (@Jose39414121) October 27, 2022

What a terribly horrible soul you have. — Jerry Newberry (@JerryNewberry13) October 26, 2022

Voldemort’s sister should not be making fun of other people looks 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mLOeerccjx — tajacu (@tajacu) October 27, 2022

These are Ann Coulter’s Christian values, I guess. — Imwithherb (@Imwithherb) October 26, 2022

Uncle Fester was not on the Munsters; it was the Addams Family. Thats the first thing you are wrong about. Fetterman showed courage, which is in contrast to his opponrnt Dr Oz. pic.twitter.com/iA5Qgzx9MQ — Hal 🇺🇦 (@HG_NYC) October 27, 2022

It really sounds like you loved the show. — Maebe for Congress (she/they) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Maebe_A_Girl) October 27, 2022

I used to love “Mr. Ed” until I realized it was you. pic.twitter.com/XdLDSfpycN — PETER LION Author (@_Peter_Lion) October 27, 2022

This is why you got humiliated at the roast — 🇺🇸SomethingISaid?🇺🇸 (@onthefence11) October 27, 2022

“The only person you will ever make happy is the Mexican who digs your grave.” — Nikki Glaser — Pesky Blue Thorn in Red State Side 🇫🇷🇨🇦 (@IcecoldSal) October 27, 2022

