Anne Heche dies a week after fiery crash

Anne Heche has died after suffering an ‘anoxic’ brain injury from her car crash; she was 53.

Just prior to her death, Heche’s spokesperson said in a statement from her friends and family:

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

The actor was driving at 90-mph when she crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a two-story home in Los Angeles on Friday, August 5th. The vehicle caught fire, which destroyed the home and required 60 firefighters to extinguish.

Anoxic brain injuries are caused by a “complete lack of oxygen to the brain, which results in the death of brain cells after approximately four minutes of oxygen.”

Heche’s many film credits include Donnie Brasco, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days, Seven Nights, and Gus Van Sant’s remake of Psycho. On TV, she appeared in shows like Hung, Men in Trees, and did voice work on The Legend of Korra. She received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her role in the television film Gracie’s Choice, and a Tony Award nomination for Broadway’s Twentieth Century.

The actor didn’t often speak about her romance with Ellen Degeneres that dominated the headlines in the late ’90s and early ’00s, but in an interview with Page Six last year, she said the partnership got her “blacklisted” from Hollywood for many years.

Heche described the relationship, which lasted from 1997 to 2000, as “a moment in my life when I was given the glory of being able to stand up for what I believe in.”

Unfortunately, it came with a cost. Because being in a same-sex relationship in Hollywood at that time ended up sidelining her career, which had been on the up-and-up before she brought Degeneres as her date to the 1997 premiere of Volcano.

“I didn’t do a studio picture for 10 years,” she said. “I was fired from a $10 million picture deal and did not see the light of day in a studio picture.”

Despite all the negative things that came with being in a same-sex relationship in Hollywood in the late ’90s, Heche said it wasn’t all in vain.

“Those repercussions that happened, are, to me, what has created a part of the change. I’m a part of it. It is a badge of honor.”