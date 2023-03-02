busted

Another anti-drag conservative just had his draggy past unearthed

Nate Schatzline in a video from years ago in which he wears a red masquerade mask, a black sequin dress, and makeup.

Just days after Tennessee Governor and drag ban signee Bill Lee had his dragged up yearbook photo revealed, another staunchly anti-drag lawmaker is having his spangled laundry aired out.

Rep. Nate Schatzline has authored and led the charge for his own anti-drag bill in Texas, joining the record number of anti-drag legislature being introduced nationwide.

In a video that’s going viral on Twitter and TikTok this week, users got to see Schatzline in full baby drag geish. The lawmaker is seen skipping through a park in a black sequined dress while donning a red masquerade mask in a character called “The Virgin”.

It’s the “#IToldYouSo” for us:

The Texas representative quickly blocked the original poster of the video, as if that would make it go away.

Schatzline joins Gov. Bill Lee, messy gal George Santos and more in loud, clear hypocrisy towards drag. When they put on a dress or makeup to play a character and have fun, it’s just good fun. When an LGBTQ+ person does, better clutch your pearls and think of the children!

In typical grifter fashion, Schatzline posted a response video completely dismissing his earlier drag moment as “some class project I did as a teenage where my buddies dared me to wear a dress”

The video’s exactly as cliche as expected, down to the royalty-free YouTube music:

Schatzline’s bill HB 1266 wouldn’t allow anyone under 18 onto the premises of any venue that “authorizes on-premises consumption of alcoholic beverages” and hosts a “drag performance” by forcing them to get classified as a “sexually-oriented business.”

In addition to clubs, any theater/fair/whatever that someone can grab a drink at and hosts anyone performing in the vague definition of “drag” would have to legally classify as “sexually-oriented”. If he’d been making his little movie at Six Flags instead of a park, it would’ve fallen under his oppressive bill’s purview. He stretched well for his turn at the mental gymnastics.

He’s still in his denial era right now, but maybe The Virgin and Kitara Ravache can do a little Chicago-esque sister act someday? The looks would be crunchy, but at least… actually, can’t think of any positives!