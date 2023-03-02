Another familiar face will join Kelsey Grammer for the ‘Frasier’ reboot

Many fans of the sitcom Frasier are feeling wary about the show’s return. Although it will feature lead character Kelsey Grammer in the titular role, it won’t feature any of the sitcom’s other main stars, such as David Hyde Pierce as brother Niles.

However, it’s now been revealed that one recurring character will feature. Actress and longtime LGBTQ+ ally Bebe Neuwirth will reprise the role of Dr. Frasier Crane’s first wife, Lilith.

And certified hunk Jack Cutmore-Scott will play their now-adult son, Freddy.

Frasier first began life as a character on the iconic sitcom, Cheers, set in Boston. The hit Frasier spinoff, which ran from 1993-2004, took place in Seattle. Neuwirth appeared in 12 episodes. The reboot will see Frasier return to Boston to begin a new chapter in his life.

According to Deadline, Lilith encounters Frasier again at their son Freddy’s birthday. She’s less than thrilled at having to share parenting of their son again, now that Frasier has returned to Boston, and the party turns into an exchange of barbed comments between them.

Neuwirth first played the role of Lilith in Cheers.

The return of Frasier

Frasier is being shot for Paramount +. The original show featured several gay actors, including Pierce, John Mahoney as dad Martin Crane, and Dan Butler as Bulldog Briscoe.

Last November, Grammer told People the reboot had been in development for several years. It was only when Pierce ruled himself out that they decided to take Frasier out of Seattle.

“David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” says Grammer. This prompted producers to rethink the direction of the show and to relocate Frasier somewhere else.

“In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway, which was a Fraser third act,” Grammer said. “It’s an entirely new life for him.”