Another idiotic tweet blows up in Lauren Boebert’s face

Lauren Boebert has once again made a complete fool of herself on Twitter.

The antigay congresswoman from Colorado fired off a tweet yesterday about “draconian restrictions” put in place during the coronavirus pandemic and how she’s “grateful” to have the strength to rise above such “adversity.”

“Gratitude has been a difficulty in the last year,” Boebert tweeted. “All of us have faced challenges being limited by draconian restrictions. I am grateful for the chance to serve my nation & grateful in knowing strength is developed in adversity.”

“What’s one thing you’re grateful for today?”

Gratitude has been a difficulty in the last year. All of us have faced challenges being limited by draconian restrictions. I am grateful for the chance to serve my nation & grateful in knowing strength is developed in adversity. What’s one thing you’re grateful for today? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 16, 2021

But the minute she asked the question she probably regretted it because here’s how people responded…

VERY GRATEFUL THAT STABLE GENIUS LOST. LOL pic.twitter.com/CHdDKOYQLx — Lodestar Covfefe (@JoeRoche) March 16, 2021

That the FBI has the cell phone records for January 6th. BTW, no bringing guns into jail with you.😂😂😂 — Dave-Unity after Accountability (@Dave_H64) March 16, 2021

I am grateful that I did not witness your perverted husband expose his willey to two women in that bowling alley. I am grateful he was convicted, jailed, and served two years probation. I am grateful I will never be anywhere near you. Anything else you want to know? — Dennis Harrington (@_DRHarrington) March 16, 2021

According to this fool, the “difficulty in the last year” was not the 530,000 Americans dying, but the “restrictions” put in place to prevent sickness and death. — Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) March 16, 2021

I’m grateful that your attempted coup failed and that hopefully one day you will have to speak in front of a court to explain these tweets pic.twitter.com/wZcNTH9fmR — Dan Wood (@en_Dan81) March 16, 2021

I’m grateful I’m not in your district — Rachel Collie (@rlh0626) March 16, 2021

I’m extremely grateful for a blue White House, blue Senate, and blue House. I’ll be even more thankful when Garland is done with all of you. — 🇺🇸 🇺🇸Meidas_T’Sharra🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TSharraRahl) March 16, 2021

I’m grateful that, unlike you, I did not marry a man who showed his penis to female minors at a bowling alley. — PoliCyn (@CynPoli) March 16, 2021

I’m grateful that I can donate to your opponent @KerryDonovanCO. — Bleu🦋 (@Bleuteardp) March 17, 2021

I’m grateful for the day when you are made to answer to an official congressional inquiry for your actions on 1/6 & why you felt it necessary to tweet this: pic.twitter.com/gWbw7OyULq — MFJackson (@JacksonMFJacks1) March 16, 2021

I’m grateful for my LGBTQIA brothers and sisters, everyday fighting for their rights and freedom. — JerseyCraig (@Jersey_Craig) March 16, 2021

I am grateful that nobody I know has ever flashed their genitals to minors. — Andy Rubin (@imaween) March 16, 2021

I’m grateful for my capacity for logic, reason & empathy. It’s not something that comes to many naturally and some not at all. — Meg (@DsaMeg) March 16, 2021

I’m grateful that we defeated Donald Trump. I’m grateful that we have two stellar opponents to defeat you in 2022. I’m grateful that the statute of limitations will not expire in time to let you off the hook. — #robndenver🇺🇸 (@sprecher_rob) March 16, 2021

I am grateful for this parody account. It is my favorite. — Paulie Walnuts (@Pearleyjewels) March 16, 2021

In other Boebert news, it seems her constituents are growing mighty tired of her antics. On Monday, a group of rural Coloradans held a “Thanks for nothing, Lauren” town hall event in Montrose, Colorado.

“She should listen to all the people in her district,” Eileen Kaser, a registered Republican, told local media. “I don’t feel that Lauren Boebert is representing the interests in Montrose, and in her entire district.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.