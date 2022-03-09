Another nail was just driven into the coffin of Donald Trump’s failing hotel business

Donald Trump’s five-star signature hotel brand has just taken another hit.

CEO Eric Danziger, who was hired by Trump Hotels in 2015 to help grow the business, announced he’s leaving the company amid a series of criminal and civil investigations into the ex-president and his family.

In an email to employees, the 67-year-old executive thanked the Trumps for being “incredibly supportive,” adding, “I will always cherish my time here.”

Somehow, we find that hard to believe.

Danziger’s tenure with Trump Hotels was overshadowed by one political scandal after another, including several congressional and law enforcement investigations, plus a pandemic that wiped out the hospitality industry, and, oh yeah, a failed coup d’etat inspired by the very guy who signed his paychecks.

His departure comes at a time when Trump’s hotel brand, which was once the ex-president’s bread and butter, appears to be in a freefall.

The New York Times reports:

Since 2017, the Trump name has come off hotels in New York, Toronto, Panama, Vancouver and, soon, Washington, as once-lucrative deals were canceled or sold. Trump hotels, for decades a defining feature of the former president’s global real estate business, have dwindled to seven properties. Any immediate hope of rebuilding the hotel brand after Mr. Trump left office was likely undone by the fallout from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, as many companies parted ways with the Trumps.

Last year, the House Oversight Committee revealed that, during his four years in office, Trump’s D.C. hotel racked up more than $70 million in losses, even though he claimed publicly that it made over $155 million. Not only that, but it received millions from foreign governments in payments and loan deferrals, which he didn’t disclose.

Danziger is just the latest high ranking Trump Organization official to take a step back from the company. Last year, longtime CFO, Allen H. Weisselberg, lost his title after he was indicted on tax fraud charges.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.