Another one of Chris Noth’s former co-stars speaks out

Chris Noth’s longtime co-star Queen Latifah has just weighed in on the allegations of rape and sexual harassment made against the actor last month.

Latifah and Noth star on the hit CBS police procedural The Equalizer together. Or rather they did until producers dropped him from the series following the explosive accusations.

Now, Latifah is breaking her silence on the matter in an interview with Julie Moran at People.

“It’s still surreal,” she says. “It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect.”

“That’s a personal thing that he’s going to have to deal with. Chris’s character’s obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry. And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?”

Latifah adds that producers of the show are still working out how to best address the loss of Noth’s character.

“We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we’re going to deal with that character,” she explains.

Last month, two women accused Noth of rape in an article published by The Hollywood Reporter. Not long after the story boke, actress Zoe Lister-Jones accused him of sexual harassment as well as drunken behavior on the set of Law & Order.

In response, Noth was dropped by his agent and producers for HBO’s And Just Like That, a continuation of Sex and the City which included Noth’s character, deleted his scenes from a future episode. Meanwhile, the show’s three stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis, released a joint statement in support of the victims.

Noth denies the accusations.

