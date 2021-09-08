Another rapey photo of Matt Gaetz you can’t unsee has hit the internet

Yet another creepy photo of Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has hit the internet. Happy Wednesday!

The photo, which cannot be unseen, was first circulated yesterday on Twitter by The Lincoln Project and appears to show Gaetz hovering like a predator behind his new wife, 26-year-old Ginger Luckey, in the mirror.

“This is what happens when you look in a mirror and say ‘Florida Man’ three times,” the group tweeted, along with the chilling photograph.

This is what happens when you look in a mirror and say “Florida Man” three times. pic.twitter.com/A4mZGQrEl4 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 7, 2021

Of course, this is hardly the first deeply unsettling photo of Gaetz, who is currently under investigation for allegedly sleeping with a high schooler, to hit the internet as of late.

Just last month, he shared an equally disturbing photo of himself staring crazily into the camera with his new bride passed out beside him, her head back and her mouth hanging open as though she had just been roofied.

“So blessed to be with the beautiful ⁦@LuckeyGinger,” he tweeted.

So blessed to be with the beautiful ?@LuckeyGinger? pic.twitter.com/yOmG9WFdXE — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 20, 2021

And last year, he posted a picture of himself nestling Kimerly Guilfoyle’s bosom along with the caption, “I will never take a cooler picture than this.”

I will never take a cooler picture than this

?@kimguilfoyle? ?@SergioGor? pic.twitter.com/ooxesYqAzT — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 22, 2020

Then, of course, there’s his 2008 mugshot from his DUI arrest that frequently gets recirculated. That might be the creepiest one of them all.

Florida Law makes it harder for private websites to keep certain mugshots. ehem, Matt Gaetz have a hand in that ? Believe it passed in 2018. pic.twitter.com/3yOPXPi7Vy — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) July 18, 2021

Here’s what people are saying about the latest pic shared by The Lincoln Project…

OMG that’s a creepy photo!! — Catherine 🇨🇦 Antifa Goddess 🌎 (@CatherineGinso1) September 7, 2021

American Psycho 2 irl — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) September 8, 2021

Thanks. Now I won’t be able to sleep tonight. — Renee Hoyos (@RVHoyos) September 8, 2021

Florida Man, Matt Gaetz, gazes at his new bride thinking “if only she wasn’t old enough to vote.” — ALT US INS (OG Immigration) (@nsducktollermom) September 8, 2021

This is what happens later that night… pic.twitter.com/yjV2tudGOE — 🇺🇲 Trump for Prison 🇺🇲 (@Trump4Prison24) September 8, 2021

Lock your doors and hide your daughters. That’s terrifying. — Jardani (@jardani_w) September 7, 2021

Oh, it’s Mr & Mrs Statutory Gaetz. — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 7, 2021

This is the picture that accompanies the article about her being found rolled up in a rug. — Les Is More (@LMM1062) September 8, 2021

Huge “indie 90s movie about a serial killer” vibes. — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) September 7, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.