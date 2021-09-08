viewer discretion advised

Another rapey photo of Matt Gaetz you can’t unsee has hit the internet

By

Yet another creepy photo of Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has hit the internet. Happy Wednesday!

The photo, which cannot be unseen, was first circulated yesterday on Twitter by The Lincoln Project and appears to show Gaetz hovering like a predator behind his new wife, 26-year-old Ginger Luckey, in the mirror.

“This is what happens when you look in a mirror and say ‘Florida Man’ three times,” the group tweeted, along with the chilling photograph.

Of course, this is hardly the first deeply unsettling photo of Gaetz, who is currently under investigation for allegedly sleeping with a high schooler, to hit the internet as of late.

Just last month, he shared an equally disturbing photo of himself staring crazily into the camera with his new bride passed out beside him, her head back and her mouth hanging open as though she had just been roofied.

So blessed to be with the beautiful ⁦@LuckeyGinger,” he tweeted.

And last year, he posted a picture of himself nestling Kimerly Guilfoyle’s bosom along with the caption, “I will never take a cooler picture than this.”

Then, of course, there’s his 2008 mugshot from his DUI arrest that frequently gets recirculated. That might be the creepiest one of them all.

Here’s what people are saying about the latest pic shared by The Lincoln Project…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.