Another Shangela robbery has fans crying “Rigga Morris!”

In her own immortal words, “How much does Shangie got to take?”

As if being robbed at stiletto-point on Drag Race All Stars 3 wasn’t bad enough, Shangela is once again being forced to serve Fourth Place Fish™ due to an outside vote.

Her ground-breaking Dancing With the Stars run saw the mirrorball trophy just out of her reach, with it going instead to the world’s second most-followed TikToker, Charli D’Amelio.

It’s not as if she didn’t have folks in her corner pulling for her. Honestly, the “Shanging With The Stars” voter push might have had more effort behind it than the recent midterm elections.

Folks were truly getting out the vote:

Monday madness! Tomorrow only! Let’s help @ItsShangela win #DWTS! PLEASE vote for her in the FINALE on Monday starting at 5pm PT / 8pm ET, by texting “SHANGELA” to 21523. Help spread the word pic.twitter.com/VxZqtFLPOE — Miss Peppermint. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER (@Peppermint247) November 20, 2022

TEXT ”SHANGELA” to 21523 RIGHT NOW OR YOU’RE HOMOPHOBIC — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) November 22, 2022

Voting is mandatory!!! Text SHANGELA to 21523 or else!!! pic.twitter.com/Azxb86GgnN — Aquaria (@aquariaofficial) November 22, 2022

Get that crown sis @itsSHANGELA #DWTS legendary children text SHANGELA to 21523 — Mo Heart (@IAmMoniqueHeart) November 21, 2022

American friends! TEXT “SHANGELA” to 21523 RIGHT NOW. — Choriza (@chorizamay) November 22, 2022

I can’t text SHANGELA to 21523 cause I’m Canadian so please do it for me — Miss Fiercalicious (@fiercalicious) November 22, 2022

It’s almost time! Let’s help @ItsShangela win #DWTS ! Voting opens SO SOON at 5pm PT / 8pm ET, Text SHANGELA to 21523. Help spread the word! https://t.co/abdNrtSuo8 — Jackie Cox (@JackieCoxNYC) November 22, 2022

Even Lady Gaga, Shangela’s A Star is Born castmate, called folks to vote for the queen this season:

Much love to lady Gaga who posted to vote for SHANGELA tonight!!!!!!! iconic behavior pic.twitter.com/CZRTHtEBMu — Ali (@aleebabee) November 15, 2022

This push for our girl unfortunately didn’t get her to the crown — we mean, the trophy — with Shangela ranking the lowest of the four finalist pairings.

As Drag Race fans are wont to do, riggory and trickery in the voting process is being called. The episode’s voting ended just minutes after Shangela’s show-stopping freestyle dance performance, which featured dance partner Gleb Savchenko done up in drag and flanked by We’re Here castmate Eureka and fellow former House of Edwards member Laganja Estranja.

Even four a half years later, fans are thrust back into the Drag Race “Jury of their Queers” voting twist that saw then-frontrunner Shangela receive one (1 [a single, solitary]) vote to be in the final lipsync.

The wound is, somehow, still fresh:

it just kicked in the Shangela placed 4th for the second time on television.. pic.twitter.com/lKsSU8riIl — shookdrag on IG (@vivalasdrag) November 22, 2022

shangela not only lost dancing with the stars but came in 4th place… pic.twitter.com/AIOLAspk1J — kev ☆彡 (@kevnnnm) November 22, 2022

Real election fraud in America is Dancing With the Stars votes being rigged against Shangela — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) November 22, 2022

Dancing with the stars! Ion line YALL. It’s because you’re all a bunch of @#$@#$ $@$%@ ##@$!! That’s why!! You $^$%^ $%^$ $^$%^ $%#^% #$ $% ^#$%^ $%%^!!! AAAGGHHH! — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) November 22, 2022

It’s unlikely that it was ever going to be a fair fight when the voting was essentially a popularity contest against a girl with 148 million fans.

Shangela, of course, has no reason to be hanging her head.

The perpetual reality TV finalist is constantly involved in projects like the Oscar-winning film A Star is Born, Emmy-winning shows We’re Here and Rupaul’s Drag Race, and making beloved appearances around the media sphere in everything from Glee to Lovecraft Country.

If anything, Shangie needs to given a rightfully deserved win so we, the fans, can finally heal.

Watch Shangela’s breath-taking, dragtastic freestyle performance here: