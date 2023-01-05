Another wild observation about George Santos has Twitter wondering: “How did we not see this before?!”

Today marks George Santos’ third official day as the #2 laughingstock in Washington, D.C. (He would be #1 if it weren’t for historic loser Kevin McCarthy.) And the guffaws are growing even louder after a Twitter user made a shocking observation about the 34-year-old congressman-elect/fugitive in Brazil.

Related: George Santos posts photo touring a naval college… and the replies are brutal

“It took me forever to realize who George Santos reminds me of. Congressman Furlong’s aide Will from ‘Veep'”, @sunnyright tweeted last night, along with two images of character actor Nelson Franklin and, in a follow-up tweet, an image of Santos looking almost identical to Franklin on the House floor this week.

This is what I mean https://t.co/5izQTMZ7FV — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 5, 2023

The resemblance is certainly uncanny. And if we weren’t 100% certain that Franklin is his own person, we might actually think it was Santos using an alias.

We’re not the only ones who think so either. Here’s what others are saying…

Wait, are these not the same people? — Atticus Cringe (@trentgibbs87) January 5, 2023

I’ve been wondering who he reminds me of! Spot on — Bryce Jacquot (@bryce_arjay3) January 5, 2023

Why didn’t he at least put that he was in Veep on his resume?!?!?!? I mean at least THAT is believable!!!!! — Stephanie Friedline (@Steph_F82) January 5, 2023

My parents and I were casting The George Santos Story the other night and we all landed on him in the title role. — FredM (@MFrederickM) January 5, 2023

This is the same person. You can’t convince me otherwise. — Michael Yancey (@the_yancey) January 5, 2023

Nelson Franklin, by all accounts a nice guy who would not be thrilled by the comparison, but what can you do — Joe Beck 🌻 (@CalicoDad) January 5, 2023

Franklin’s other TV credits include hit shows like Ghosts, Hacks, Black-ish, The Office, and Arrested Development. He’s also appeared in a number of films, including Being the Ricardos and Captain Marvel.

Related: Video of George Santos racing down dead end basement hallway to escape reporters goes viral

Meanwhile, Santos’ TV credits include his televised debate against Robert Zimmerman last October during which he accused his Democratic opponent of being a liar (oh, the irony!), and then that ridiculous video of him racing down a dead end basement hallway trying to escape reporters that landed on Twitter earlier this week.

Rep-elect George Santos (R-NY) walked into a dead end in the basement of the Longworth House Office Bldg while speeding ahead of the press corps. Then had to turn around pic.twitter.com/TC61V33LvX — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 3, 2023

Santos’ first week on the job has been mostly spent casting losing votes for McCarthy as Speaker of the House, getting locked out of his congressional office, and sitting by himself in the back of the House chamber picking his nose.

Republican George Santos picking his nose and rolling off his booger at the opening of the 118th Congress. pic.twitter.com/EjdDzkouBU — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) January 3, 2023

According to Politico, he has already informed Republican leaders that he doesn’t plan to run for re-election in 2024, which might be the smartest decision he’s ever made.

Related: Ritchie Torres offers master class in throwing shade with nine-word tweet directed at George Santos