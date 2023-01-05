doppelganger

Another wild observation about George Santos has Twitter wondering: “How did we not see this before?!”

A side-by-side image of actor Nelson Franklin and George Santos wearing matching blue ties, black glasses, and suits.

Today marks George Santos’ third official day as the #2 laughingstock in Washington, D.C. (He would be #1 if it weren’t for historic loser Kevin McCarthy.) And the guffaws are growing even louder after a Twitter user made a shocking observation about the 34-year-old congressman-elect/fugitive in Brazil.

“It took me forever to realize who George Santos reminds me of. Congressman Furlong’s aide Will from ‘Veep'”, @sunnyright tweeted last night, along with two images of character actor Nelson Franklin and, in a follow-up tweet, an image of Santos looking almost identical to Franklin on the House floor this week.

The resemblance is certainly uncanny. And if we weren’t 100% certain that Franklin is his own person, we might actually think it was Santos using an alias.

We’re not the only ones who think so either. Here’s what others are saying…

Franklin’s other TV credits include hit shows like Ghosts, Hacks, Black-ish, The Office, and Arrested Development. He’s also appeared in a number of films, including Being the Ricardos and Captain Marvel.

Meanwhile, Santos’ TV credits include his televised debate against Robert Zimmerman last October during which he accused his Democratic opponent of being a liar (oh, the irony!), and then that ridiculous video of him racing down a dead end basement hallway trying to escape reporters that landed on Twitter earlier this week.

Santos’ first week on the job has been mostly spent casting losing votes for McCarthy as Speaker of the House, getting locked out of his congressional office, and sitting by himself in the back of the House chamber picking his nose.

According to Politico, he has already informed Republican leaders that he doesn’t plan to run for re-election in 2024, which might be the smartest decision he’s ever made.

