Anthony Bowens is already breaking boundaries in pro wrestling. Now the out AEW star is turning his sights to the big screen.

Bowens responded to a post from actor and filmmaker Kit Williamson, who weighed in on Joaquin Phoenix’s abrupt exit from the NC-17 gay romance movie that he created and championed. The future of the film, directed by the acclaimed Todd Haynes, is now in limbo.

Though Phoenix hasn’t publicly commented on his about-face, there’s speculation about whether he backed out over the move’s explicit content (which again, he endorsed). A source close to the actor told Variety the Joker star got “cold feet.”

“What this really proves is that studios are ONLY comfortable making high budget ‘gay movies’ if there’s a straight lead,” Williamson posted. “Even in a Todd Haynes movie. Even if it means losing 7 figures. They’re not interested in recasting, bc a gay actor, to them, can never be a ‘star.'”

Bowens, who’s arguably the most visible out pro wrestler today, replied to Williamson’s observation with a promise. “I can and will change this one day,” he pledged.

While Bowens’ IMDb page is thin, we understand the former AEW World Trio Champion is a little busy. He’s keeping up a full schedule with AEW, his wrestling company, and living his baseball dream. A college player, Bowens signed on with the San Fernando Valley Baseball League’s Valley Boys.

He’s been having a blast all season long, hitting bombs and bonding with his teammates.

Bowens has certainly taken advantage of his platform.

The New Jersey native made history in 2022, when he became AEW’s first out male champion. With the win, he became only the second publicly out man to hold a championship in a major televised American promotion. (Fred Rosser, who won the WWE Tag Team titles with Titus O’Neal in 2015, was the first.)

Engaged to YouTuber Michael Pavano, Bowens never hides his orientation. His identity is part of his persona, and fans love him for it.

When he won the tag team title, he and his partner celebrated with pink and white confetti (not very demure, but we support).

“I never thought that I would be able to live my dream because there was a time when I was very confused. And I didn’t know how to accept myself,” Bowens told the frenzied crowd. “But I fought through that [bleep]. I fought through all that [bleep]. And now I cry because I’m a champion. Max, and I, The Acclaimed, we are champions!”

One of the hallmark moments in Bowens’ career occurred last June, when a raucous crowd showered him with one of the most self-affirming chants imaginable: “He’s gay!”

Bowens is acclaimed for adding his brand of pink flair to the macho world of pro wrestling. He also, we’d like to add, looks pretty good on a magazine cover.

There is a long history of pro wrestlers taking over the big screen… and our hearts. We’re still palpitating over John Cena’s streaking moment at the Oscar’s!

Cena, a 16-time WWE champ, is also a steadfast ally. He’s spoken about poignantly about his relationship with his gay brother.

“He just had a lot of character traits that weren’t in the ‘cool kid’ group, and he’s also holding this secret that he can’t tell or talk to anybody about. I really feel for what it must have been like for him growing up,” he said in April.

“I don’t think I understood what was going on [at the time]. Kids are harsh.”

From Dwayne Johnson to Dave Bautista, we know wrestling champs can shine in action movies and thrillers. It’s time to add NC-17 gay romance films to the list!

Phoenix’s exit from his own project shows the debate surrounding gay actors and gay leads is still fraught. Bowens already has years of TV experience, excelling in a high-octane environment.

There’s no reason why Hollywood would be out of reach… right?