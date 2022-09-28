Anthony Bowens posts emotional video following historic win: “Everything gets better”

Wrestler Anthony Bowens made history last week. As part of the two-man tag team, The Acclaimed, he and partner Max Caster defeated Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at the AEW Dynamite meet in New York City on September 21. In doing so, Bowens became the first out, gay AEW champion in the organization’s history.

In an emotional video shot shortly after the win, Bowens sent out a message to anyone who may be struggling to see a brighter future. He shared it on his Instagram yesterday.

“I’m going to take a moment to share something I don’t really talk about much in front of the camera. And some of you know and some of you may not know, but I never thought I’d be able to have a moment like this.

“I never thought that I would be able to live my dream because there was a time when I was very confused. And I didn’t know how to accept myself. But I fought through that ******* [the words are beeped out]. I fought through all that *******. And now I cry because I’m a champion,” he says, waving his championship belt. “Max, and I, The Acclaimed, we are champions!

“So if you’re someone who feels like me. It doesn’t even have to be about your sexuality. It could be you’re depressed, you’re bullied in life or life just sucks, just know that everything gets better. We love you. I love you.”

He then quotes the pair’s signature “scissor me,” catchphrase.

Last week, Bowens said his win was making him think of a promise he’d made to his late grandma.

“When my Nana passed in 2015 I promised her I’d be a success. Nana, I made it! AEW’s first Gay Champion 🌈 Most tag team wins in AEW 🤼‍♂️Most popular team in wrestling.”

Anthony Bowens’ coming out

Bowens first came out as LGBTQ in 2017, labeling himself as bisexual at the time. Two years later, he publicly amended his label, coming out as a gay man. “I now feel more comfortable labeling myself as gay,” he said in a YouTube video.

Since that time, he’s often promoted LGBTQ rights on his YouTube videos and social media channels. Last year, a photo he posted went viral. It showed him and his boyfriend Michael Pavaro kissing in front of homophobic protestors at a Pride march.

