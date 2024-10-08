Anthony Bowens inflicts damage with his pulsating biceps when he’s in the squared circle. But on the baseball diamond, his weapon of choice is his bat.

The wrestling star, who played college ball before shedding his baseball pants for trunks, competed over the weekend in a star-studded home run derby. The contest featured an array of pro athletes and MLB legends, including Rafael Palmeiro, Andruw Jones and Jose Canseco.

With 1,465 lifetime home runs between them, Bowens was facing an uphill climb against the three perpetual All-Stars. But the “Scissor King” never lacks for confidence.

That’s why we love him!

Prior to the event, Bowens singled out Canseco, one of the most notorious villains in sports. “I am The Scissor King, I am wrestling’s five-tool player, and I know you will never show up and fight me. So, I am issuing a challenge to you,” he declared on social media. “Do you have the balls left over from the ‘90s to accept my challenge? I bet you don’t. Jose, it’s time to nut up or shut up. Why? Because everyone loves The Acclaimed.”

Canseco, never one to back away from a verbal challenge, told Bowens he will put him “right back in his spandex” after the showdown on October 5.

I think these 4 just need to sit back in their rocking chairs and watch The Scissor King win the whole Home Run Derby ✂️👑⚾️ https://t.co/IWYnB9TvzK pic.twitter.com/7hdLi1VqE8 — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) September 26, 2024

Bowens publicly came out as gay in 2017, several years before he signed with his promotion, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the second-biggest wrestling company besides WWE. He made wrasslin’ history in September 2022, when he became AEW’s first out male champion. (In addition, Bowens became only the second publicly out man to hold a championship in a major televised American promotion.)

Engaged to YouTuber Michael Pavano, Bowens doesn’t hide his orientation. His identity is part of his persona, and fans love him for it. Example: when Bowens and his partner won the tag team title, they celebrated with pink and white confetti.

“I never thought that I would be able to live my dream because there was a time when I was very confused. And I didn’t know how to accept myself,” Bowens told the frenzied crowd. “But I fought through that [bleep]. I fought through all that [bleep]. And now I cry because I’m a champion. Max, and I, The Acclaimed, we are champions!”

Bowens’ popularity is remarkable, and a true testament to the power of being authentic. One of the hallmark moments of his career came in June 2023, when a raucous crowd showered him with one of the most self-affirming chants imaginable.

“He’s gay!”

The current AEW World Trios Champion (he’s the longest reigning World Trios champ in history), Bowens signed up to play this year with an independent baseball club, the San Fernando Valley Baseball League’s Valley Boys.

Over the last year, Bowens has flooded his social media accounts with videos of his sweet stroke. The Southern California native launches bombs, making the home run derby a perfect forum for his talents.

In the lead-up to the derby, Bowens engaged in a heated back-and-forth with Canseco, one half of the notorious “Bash Brothers.” The six-time All-Star was one of the best players of his era, becoming the first MLB player to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in a single season. But post-retirement, Canseco became notorious for his steroid abuse, which he chronicled in a 2005 tell-all book.

In it, Canseco exposed the rampant steroid use throughout MLB, implicating many of the game’s top stars, including Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and his former “Bash Brother,” Mark McGwire.

After writing the book, Canseco became a pariah, and found himself barred from MLB events. But his accusations were largely correct, and brought down many of the game’s all-time greats. In 2008, he wrote a sequel to his controversial tome: Vindicated.

Not one to tone himself down, Canseco threw barbs at Bowens heading into the home run derby. And Bowens was more than happy to return the favor.

It means having 80,000 people scream your catchphrase at the biggest SCISSOR PARTY on earth at Wembley Stadium you bitch ✂️ @AEW https://t.co/ODhQPV8zqG pic.twitter.com/lKPJw74c9I — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) September 26, 2024

The insults between Bowens and Canseco ceased Saturday night, when they each stepped up to the batter’s box in Sugarland, Texas. Though Bowens didn’t advance, he still clocked three home runs.

His performance earned him respect from Canseco and others.

“When 2 former MLB players with combined over 1,000 home runs tell you that you have incredible bat speed you know you are doing something right,” Bowens posted on Instagram, complete with a video of him crushing pitches in a batting cage.

With his burgeoning celebrity, Going Yard’s home run derby almost certainly won’t be the last time we’ll see Bowens competing, and sparring, with other sporting greats.

We can’t get enough of the “Scissor King!”

