Anthony Rapp on what his ‘Star Trek’ and ‘RENT’ characters would say to each other in a bar

‘Anthony Rapp’s Without You.’ Photo by Russ Rowland

Anthony Rapp has had his share of Broadway drama. While most of us remember him as filmmaker Mark Cohen from Jonathan Larson’s RENT, Rapp almost made it to Broadway 14 years earlier, but the show (The Little Prince and the Aviator) closed after 20 performances. The actor eventually traveled to space in the queer-friendly Star Trek: Discovery as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets.

But theater has been Rapp’s lifetime love. His experience in RENT, which coincided with the tragic loss of its creator and Rapp’s mother, is the subject of his new Off-Broadway memoir musical, Anthony Rapp’s Without You, based on his 2006 book of the same name. Rapp shares the story of his first audition (he was late and sang R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion”) to the show’s triumphant Broadway opening, Tony Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize.

But his personal life took a toll as his mother battled cancer amid the rising star’s success. Queerty caught up with Rapp shortly after opening night to get for some backstage banter on his favorite moments and inspirations.

‘Anthony Rapp’s Without You.’ Photo by Russ Rowland

The one moment I’ll never forget from RENT’s opening night on Broadway…

Looking up to see my mom joining the standing ovation at the end of the show.

If Lt. Commander Paul Stamets and Mark were going to spend a night at a dive bar, they’d probably…

Agree about David Bowie’s music and argue about science being more important than art.

Anthony Rapp in ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ (left, film still) and ‘RENT’ (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic).

The biggest difference in returning to RENT 10 years after it opened was…



I knew better how to take care of my body. I wasn’t 24 anymore, and I felt it! But I actually wound up less injured than I’d been in the earlier run.

Before a performance, I always…

Warm up my voice and empty my bladder.

The LGBTQ+ artist I’d love to collaborate with is…

Janelle Monáe

‘Anthony Rapp’s Without You.’ Photo by Russ Rowland

Revive ________, so I can star in it…

Othello (as Iago)!

I can sing. I can act. But I can’t…



Learn a dance sequence quickly. It takes me a long time. And a lot of patience from a choreographer.

The most valuable thing I’ve learned about loss is…



The only way out is through.