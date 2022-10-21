Anthony Rapp reacts to losing his civil case against Kevin Spacey

The jury in the trial between actors Anthony Rapp and Kevin Spacey took around 80 minutes yesterday to throw out Rapp’s $40million lawsuit.
Rapp originally sued Spacey for assault, battery and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. It dated back to an alleged incident at a party Spacey hosted at his New York apartment in 1986. Rapp, then 14, says Spacey, 26, tried to initiate a sexual encounter with him.
Rapp’s allegations first came to light in a Buzzfeed article in 2017. It appeared in the wake of the growing #MeToo movement in the entertainment industry.
During the two-week trial, Spacey’s defense team successfully persuaded the judge to drop the “intentionally inflicting emotional distress” charge, essentially reducing the case to sexual battery.
Rapp’s team had asked for $40million in damages for “emotional anguish.” However, the jury unanimously agreed Rapp failed to prove Spacey “touched a sexual or intimate body part” and that Spacey was “not liable.” Judge Lewis Kaplan subsequently dismissed the civil case.
“I sincerely hope that victims can continue to tell their stories”
Rapp posted a statement to Twitter shortly after the judge dismissed the case.
“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have my case heard before a jury, and I thank the members of the jury for their service,” he said.
“Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence.
“I pledge to keep on advocating for efforts to ensure that we can live and work in a world that is free from sexual violence of any kind. I sincerely hope that victims can continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability.”
— Anthony Rapp SAG-AFTRA National & NY Board Member (@albinokid) October 20, 2022
Spacey’s attorney responds to verdict
Spacey’s lawyer said in a statement afterward, “Mr. Spacey is grateful to live in a country where the citizens have a right to trial by impartial jurors who make their decision based on evidence and not rumor or social media.”
Spacey’s lawyer’s consistently attacked the credibility of Rapp’s recollections in court. In particular, they focussed on his memory of Spacey picking him up and carrying him to a bedroom. Rapp claims Spacey placed him on a bed and lay on top of him, grazing his hand against his buttocks before Rapp was able to “wriggle” away and leave.
Spacey said he was living in a studio apartment at the time with no separate bedroom.
Rapp’s attorney, Pete Saghir, told AFP his client had “told his truth in court” and “while we respect the jury’s verdict, nothing changes what happened to him.”
Besides this civil case, other men have come forward to make allegations against Spacey. He faces a separate criminal trial in the UK.
In August, Spacey was also ordered by a judge in Los Angeles to pay the producers of the Netflix show, House of Cards, $31million to cover losses they incurred after firing him in 2017 after allegations emerged of him sexually harassing crew members.
9 Comments
southernway
Spacey’s attorneys have filed an appeal on the 31 million lawsuit to have it overturned or vacated. Based upon this verdict he might win and Rapp should seek a better psychiatric doctor to sort out his false memory syndrome that impedes his connection with reality. Go home Rapp and maybe just concentrate or your b level career.
dbmcvey
That he lost doesn’t mean that Spacey is innocent or the incident didn’t happen.
Kevin Spacey is a known creep who gaslighted the gay community for years and then came out when he was in trouble.
Now, what have you done that is better than Rapp’s “b level career?”
abfab
Weekend watch party for KS. Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil. Then, American Beauty.
Ronbo
The “me too” jaggernaut here at Queerty was wrong yet again. The editors here need perspective – at least some perspective – even a tiny bit. The jury made their decision PDQ – not guilty even in a civil case!!! Editors shoud not be half-truth extremists – they should aim for the truth, the whole truth and noting but the truth.
When editors push false themes and misinformation, they need to demote or fire the person in charge of their yellow journalism. Otherwise, they just keep pushing away from logic and reason – hurting the community with their falsehoods.
Like his pevious (for-profitable?) smear of progressive gay candidate Alex Morse, the primary suspect is once again the anti-gay Graham Gremore. How much did Graham earn publishing multiple false stories at Queerty to help Rep. Richard Neal – the conservative neoliberal who protected tRump?
None of us want this crap to continue. Please remove the error-prone editors who consistently push against common sense. The jury saw all the evidence; did an editor see a profit to be made – or did they just want to punish someone with actual talent?
Neoprene
Well, I guess that’s a Rapp then…BWAAAA HAAAAA HAAAAA!
Donston
Here come the predictably callous, idiotic comments. Unless he had witnesses, there was no way Rapp was going to win this, especially with it happening 30 years ago. I’m not sure why he sued. Come forward and tell your story. But suing for an un-winnable case serves no purpose.
Spacey is a well-known creep who has consistently gone at underage people, constantly pushed up on folks who make it clear they’re not interested, has constantly looked to bribe subordinates and people with less power. There’s a reason he’s never truly denied any of the tons of allegations from tons of people. Anyone using this moment to defend Spacey or come at victims of sexual assault/abuse, know that you’re a scumbag.
sfhairy
Do I think Spacey is an angel, no, but he’s been acquitted of this accusation. I wonder if he’s going to sue Rapp for defamation of character.
Donston
“No Angel” is an understatement. He spent decades hitting on guys 16 and younger. He had a full-on “affair” with a high-schooler. He has harassed folks and tried to bribe folks who make it clear that they have no interests in him. That’s beyond someone being “no Angel”. Yes, Rapp should not have sued. The situation he described doesn’t really constitute assault. Never mind it being 30 years ago and him having no evidence or witnesses. Suing just made him look money hungry.
GlobeTrotter
Shame on Anthony Rapp for even bringing this lawsuit to begin with. Kevin Spacey’s no angel, and god knows I’ve met a creep or two in similar vein over the years, but the facts of the case do not and have never added up to “assault, battery and intentionally inflicting emotional distress” to the tune of $40 million.
First of all, Anthony Rapp was already playing the role of a teenager opposite Kevin Spacey every evening on stage, which called for Kevin Spacey’s character to briefly climb on top of the teenage character. They would have rehearsed or acted that scene dozens, maybe even hundreds of times together, so it strains credibility to believe that Rapp would have suffered such debilitating emotional distress from having Kevin Spacey briefly climb on top of him.
From what I understand Anthony Rapp was an impressionable gay teenager with a little crush on Kevin Spacey, who managed to get himself invited to one of Spacey’s parties. This is no different from how any of us felt as teenagers, in my case I had crushes on several male teachers in high school. Anthony Rapp finally found himself alone with a drunk Kevin Spacey, who flirtatiously suggested they re-enact their scene from the play. Spacey climbed on top of Rapp, who quickly realized he had gotten way over his head (Kevin Spacey was a well-known, professional manhunter) and asked Spacey to quit fooling around. Spacey complied and left the room in search of new prey to flirt with – END OF STORY!
No one was hurt, no one was coerced to do anything he didn’t want to do, no one was forcibly touched, no one was “assaulted, battered or inflicted with emotional distress”. This was nothing more than a shameless attempt at a shake down, riding on the coat tails of the Me Too movement. I’m so glad the jury put an end to this whole charade.