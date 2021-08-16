Anti-gay Catholic Cardinal and vaccine skeptic hospitalized with Covid

Catholic Cardinal Raymond L. Burke has been hospitalized with Covid and placed on a ventilator, according to a Tweet on his official Twitter account.
The 73-year-old, who has previously spoken out against social distancing and expressed skepticism regarding vaccines, announced on Wednesday that he had been diagnosed with Covid. He said in a Tweet that he was “resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care.”
However, on Saturday, his communications team said he had been moved to a hospital in Wisconsin, where he previously served as an archbishop, and was on a ventilator.
Cardinal Burke has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator. Doctors are encouraged by his progress. H.E. faithfully prayed the Rosary for those suffering from the virus. On this Vigil of the Assumption, let us now pray the Rosary for him.
It is unknown if Burke has been vaccinated, but he is known for speaking out against restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus. Last year, echoing former President Trump, he referred to it as the “mysterious Wuhan virus” and said that certain forces were using the virus to “advance their evil agenda”.
In May 2020, speaking at the Rome Life Forum, he spoke out against the idea of mandatory vaccine programs, saying “it must be clear that vaccination itself cannot be imposed, in a totalitarian manner, on citizens.”
In the same speech, Burke made reference to groups who suggest, “a kind of microchip needs to be placed under the skin of every person, so that at any moment he or she can be controlled by the State regarding health and about other matters which we can only imagine.”
He said such a notion “violates the integrity of its citizens.”
Burke has also criticized the church for not doing more to demand that church services continue in-person during the pandemic.
Burke has made headlines for his conservative views and has been a vocal critic of Pope Francis. In 2014, while Cardinal Prefect of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, Burke was asked by Life Site News whether parents should allow a gay son to bring his male partner to a family gathering where grandchildren were present.
Burke said same-sex relationships are “intrinsically disordered”, and therefore, children should not be exposed to them.
“If it were another kind of relationship – something that was profoundly disordered and harmful – we wouldn’t expose our children to that relationship, to the direct experience of it,” he argued.
“And neither should we do it in the context of a family member who not only suffers from same-sex attraction, but who has chosen to live out that attraction, to act upon it, committing acts which are always and everywhere wrong, evil.”
Shortly after these comments, Burke was demoted by the Pope and switched to the far less senior post of patron of the sovereign military order of Malta.
Burke has continued to speak out against LGBTQ rights, criticizing Ireland for legalizing same-sex marriage. He has also said he would not give communion to pro-gay lawmakers and earlier this year questioned whether President Biden is a real Catholic.
connorlarkin19
It’s a moral universe after all with reactionary bigots as Burke suffering from what they dismissed.
ted
His gawd is calling him home.
Chrisk
Well, seems to me some good happens from the virus after all. Assuming the POS dies that is.
Cam
Funny how all these science deniers rush into a hospital and fully embrace science when they actually get covid.
Kangol2
I wish ill on no one but Cardinal Burke is a horrible, wretched homophobe and transphobe, and was actively spreading wacko anti-vaccine disinformation (“microchips,” etc.), so I guess karma and fate came looking for him! Oh well…
Ricanthony
I really have no sympathy for these idiots. While I do not wish death on them, they reap what they sow.
Jim
Why do we treat Covid deniers? I mean really! Why? Leave them to their own devices.
Mr. Stadnick
QAnon Catholic Priest science denier what a piece of work. Of course he’ll believe all the crazy microchip theories and hate others.
Fahd
There has to be something inherently disordered about a church that molds and shapes a young man into a reactionary bigot and then continuously elevates him within her ranks until one day he becomes naysayer -in-chief and intolerable to all but the most backward, but he’s still years from mandatory retirement.
Children have to be vaccinated against measles, etc. to attend school. People should really get over it, and get vaccinated. Those “leaders” who are peddling the anti-vax crap are evil, and karma will get them I’m sure. His Eminence here is an example.
Mister P
When someone speaks against measures that slow the spread. He may as well say I am all for increasing the spread of this disease and I am unconcerned if people die.
Another pro birth idiot but no concern for life.
[email protected]
Ever since Pious XII,Hitler’s Pope,the Traditionalists have had blood on their hands,the pedophile mess is another traditionalist problem,cannot discuss sex,the bleachers in ireland prove that,and as for Burke,like McCarrick,He’s a shithouse Irishman with a nasty mouth who has been bought and sold many times over for his lavish life style,then,John XXIII convenes v2 ,Paul VI,finishes his work,no heresy,then JpI and JP2, and the senior trade in curio lose their authority,as JP2 defeats Communism and dies in office,trade passed,opus die and Jesuits at war.Benedict,what a joke,the fact that Europe’s stranglehold on papacy and power was broken,did not sit well,especially with white upper class republican Catholics,they forgot where they came from in their desire to be part of the power structure,and in Senate,House Supreme Crt,they made a mark,but they have abandoned their Catholic principles,the Beatitudes,the 10 commandments,prohibition on forced religious conversion and rampant materialism,and returned to the Fascism of Pius XIl Francis is right to crackdown on the tradionalists,I do not ever want priests,bishops,cardinals and a pope who were complicent in the show,and then quietly forgot,GOD does not forget.
quantum
Reminds me of the priest who right before I gave my grandfather’s eulogy decided it was a good time to lecture me on my sins of atheism and homosexuality. And then promptly got arrested for raping children.