Anti-gay lawmaker Louie Gohmert says he caught COVID-19…by wearing a mask

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert–an avid anti-mask politician who contracted COVID-19 this month–now says he found the source of his infection: his mask.

In an interview with KETK News, Gohmert simultaneously defends his anti-mask position and the threat of the coronavirus by explaining that wearing a mask actually infected him with COVID-19. He tested positive while visiting the White House.

Related: Rep. Louie Gohmert Wonders How Gay Sex Advances The Species

“It’s really ironic,” Gohmert says, “because a lot of people have made a big deal out of my not wearing a mask a whole lot but in the last week or two I have worn a mask more than I have the whole last four months.” Gohmert then went on to claim that reports of his being admonished by congressional leaders for not wearing a mask on the floor of the legislature are concocted by the media.

“I can’t help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, if I might have put some germs, some of the virus on the mask and breathed it in,” he speculates. “But the reports of my demise are very premature.”

Gohmert went on to say that he has no symptoms of the virus, and that he plans to quarantine for 10 days. He also says he plans to wear a mask from now on since he has the virus. He also reiterated that he believes had he not been wearing a mask, he would not have contracted the disease. Gohmert also didn’t mention his previous claim that Germany had invented a cure for the virus.

In addition to his opposition against wearing of masks during the COVID-19 crisis, Gohmert has a long history of demonizing queer people, including opposing the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” opposing legal protections for LGBTQ people under hate crime laws, opposing marriage equality and claiming gay sex doesn’t advance the species. He also opposed making lynching a federal hate crime, and favors heavily arming teachers to prevent school shootings.