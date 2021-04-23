Anti-gay pastor says Trump is now working “behind the scenes” with the archangels

A Christian pastor claims that former President Donald Trump has been chosen by God to wage war against the secretive billionaires that he believes control the world. And that’s why he lost the Presidency.

The Tennessee-based, self-styled ‘prophet’, Johnny Enlow, previously claimed that Trump was God’s choice to win the 2020 election. When that particular prophecy did not come to pass, Enlow appears to have pivoted on his interpretation of God’s plan.

He now says Trump was not able to speak out on his mission from God whilst occupying the White House. Therefore, God placed Trump in a position to work behind the scenes with the Archangels (high ranking angels in the Bible) to carry out his duties. In his eyes, Trump occupies a position of greater power than Biden.

Enlow was speaking on the Elijah Streams YouTube channel on Monday, reports Right Wing Watch.

“While people are looking at who’s in Biden’s seat, the traditional presidential seat, [People say], ‘Well, how can you say Trump’s doing something when he’s not there?’” Enlow told host Steve Shultz. “Believe me, that is not the power position, particularly the way it is right now in the nation.”

“President Trump is on assignment and he’s anointed by God and the archangels are working with him,” said Enlow.

“Michael is working with—it’s not that he’s serving Trump, it’s the other way around—and Zerachiel and Gabriel; but what they are going after and what is being contended for—and it’s just about done—is the seats that we’re talking about, like the Soros and the Gates and the Rothchilds, those seats that really control and effect world dynamics.

“Those things are being taken care of behind the scenes, and it would have been harder for President Trump to do so staying seated in the other seat.”

This is not the first time Enlow has appeared on this particular show to sing Trump’s praises. Earlier this month he told its hosts, “we are going to respect and honor President Trump a whole lot more in Heaven once we understood the courage and bravery of what he’s had to do and put up with.”

Johnny Enlow and his wife, Elizabeth founded the Restore 7 ministry based in Nashville, Tennessee. As one might expect from his Pentecostal stance toward the scriptures, Enlow’s previously spoken out against LGBTQ rights.

In 2009, he said, called homosexuality a sin and “chosen” way of life: “It is not part of God’s original design. We don’t even need to quote specific scriptures of the Bible to validate this, as nature itself reveals the self-evident truth that homosexuality is an aberrant manifestation of original intended sexuality.”