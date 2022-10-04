Anti-LGBTQ candidate Tudor Dixon’s latest campaign ad goes viral for all the wrong reasons

Erotic-horror-movie-actress-turned-antigay-GOP-gubernatorial-candidate Tudor Dixon posted a new campaign ad to her social media pages this week, but based on the people’s reactions, it’s not going to win her any new supporters.

The 60-second spot features a gang of elderly bikers bitching about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, complaining about everything from her COVID response to her plans to “keep killing babies” to the potholes in Michigan’s roads, which apparently she’s personally responsible for.

“Fix the damn roads!” the bikers gripe at the end of the video after plugging Dixon, who they refer to as “the other chick”, for governor of Michigan.

These great folks know exactly what @gretchenwhitmer has done to all of us. Thanks to the Gratiot County GOP for this video! pic.twitter.com/GbgvnftPfY — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) October 3, 2022

Despite being endorsed by Donald Trump, the latest FiveThirtyEight average finds Dixon trailing nearly a dozen points behind Whitmer. One poll, conducted by the Glengariff Group, found her a whopping 17 points behind the incumbent Democrat, with five weeks still to go before the election.

Judging by the reaction to her latest campaign advert, which one local Detroit media outlet called “an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad”, Dixon isn’t going to see much of a bump in her abysmal poll numbers.

Here’s what folx are saying…

This makes all of you look ridiculous. And you posted it. — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) October 3, 2022

This is beyond fucking parody!!! Omfg. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 3, 2022

Tell me Michigan doesn’t have a fine arts college, without telling me Michigan doesn’t have a fine arts college. — Mike_Williams (@ArmChairPrez) October 3, 2022

You can almost smell the Ivermectin.. — ▄▀▄▄▀▄ (@geargodd) October 4, 2022

Your supporters seem very natural and not at all coerced into doing this — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) October 3, 2022

Truly cannot believe you posted this. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 3, 2022

Why would anyone want to listen to these people? Omg. How embarrassing for you. — Regina Martin-Marston (@Marston4ca42) October 3, 2022

Thanks! I’ve always wondered what a bad acid flashback would be like! — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) October 3, 2022

Relying on a geriatric biker gang to do your ads? And really, they look uncomfortable in those clothes. Sad. — Greg Gabrielse (@newtons_third) October 3, 2022

If elected, Dixon has vowed to ban schools from talking about anything LGBTQ-related, police what bathrooms trans kids use, and “protect young girls from being forced to compete against biological boys” in sports. She also thinks Trump is God, drag queens are Satan, abortion is murder, and the 2020 election was rigged.

Prior to her recent foray into politics, the 45-year-old mother of four was an aspiring actress. According to IMDB, her film credits include the 2008 erotic thriller “LexiBaby” and a some weird sexy vampire web series called “Transitions.” She also appeared in the raunchy 2012 sex comedy/horror flick “Buddy BeBop vs the Living Dead”, which depicts women being attacked, sexual assaulted, and peed on by male zombies.

