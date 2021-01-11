Anti-masker Antonio Sabàto Jr. calls reports of father’s COVID-19 death “a bunch of lies”

Actor/model/former GOP candidate and avid anti-masker Antonio Sabàto Jr. called reports of his 77-year-old father dying from COVID-19 “a bunch of lies” just days after announcing his dad was in intensive care battling coronavirus and urging people not to wear masks. (Yes, you read that correctly.)

Antonio Sabàto Sr. was an Italian actor best known for appearing in 1966’s “Grand Prix”, which won three Oscars after becoming one of the year’s biggest hits. He passed away on January 6 in Los Angeles, California.

In a since-deleted tweet from January 4, Sabàto Jr. said, “My papa/dad is in intensive care with covid in California. Lord keep him surrounded by angels and pure God’s love and strength within.”

Related: Actor Antonio Sabàto Jr. says he was “blacklisted” for supporting Trump, now works in construction

In another since-deleted tweet from January 5, he wrote, “My papa/dad is fighting for his life and not doing good and we can’t even see him or be next to him.”

That very same day, Sabàto Jr. also shared a since-deleted screenshot that read, “Science says healthy people should not wear masks.”

He also shared a since-deleted photo of himself and Donald Trump, along with the caption, “He is my President the greatest actually and he will lead our country and the world technically for the next 4 years!”

Related: Straight GOP candidate outed for gay “adult film” past, says “That’s just the way any actor works”

After the press reported that Sabàto Sr. had succumbed to the virus, Sabàto Jr. took to Instagram to urge people not to believe to the reports.

“Don’t listen to the press or anything related to my father,” he said. “Until i [sic] with my family release a statement [sic] official statement all is a bunch of lies. Please be patient and let us go through this in peace and privacy, thank you. ASJR.”

A few hours later, he posted a longer statement memorializing his father. The statement made no mention of coronavirus or COVID-19.

Last year, Sabàto Jr. relocated from California to Florida to pursue a career in construction. A few months later, he announced plans to launch a conservative film studio for projects that Hollywood won’t produce.

“We are putting together a plan to create a conservative movie studio for all patriots to do projects that Hollywood would never do,” he said last July. “No more blacklisting and no more injustice from the socialist’s elites.”

Related: Straight GOP candidate on gay film past: “I am not ashamed!”