Antigay activist Charlie Kirk wets the bed over all the “sexual anarchy” happening at the Super Bowl

By

Anti-LGBTQ activist Charlie Kirk is trending on Twitter this morning after he had a little freak out over yesterday’s Super Bowl halftime performance featuring Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem.

“The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy,” the 28-year-old rage tweeted. “This halftime show should not be allowed on television.”

We honestly have no idea what Kirk, who founded the antigay hate group Turning Point USA in 2012, is even talking about. As far as Super Bowl halftime shows go, yesterday’s was pretty tame compared to previous years.

The most “scandalous” thing about it were Mary J. Blige’s thighs which, frankly, looked incredible in custom-made boots and a matching bodysuit embellished with 10,000 Swarovski crystals designed by Peter Dundas.

This isn’t the first time Kirk has talked about “sexual anarchy.” Last year on his podcast, he accused Democrats of being sex-crazed perverts, saying they wanted to force Americans to live where “there is no cultural identity, where you live in sexual anarchy, where private property is a thing of the past, and the ruling class controls everything.”

Shortly after making the remarks about yesterday’s Super Bowl performance, Kirk found himself the laughingstock of Twitter, and deservedly so.

Here’s what people are saying…

