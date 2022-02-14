Antigay activist Charlie Kirk wets the bed over all the “sexual anarchy” happening at the Super Bowl

Anti-LGBTQ activist Charlie Kirk is trending on Twitter this morning after he had a little freak out over yesterday’s Super Bowl halftime performance featuring Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem.

“The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy,” the 28-year-old rage tweeted. “This halftime show should not be allowed on television.”

The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2022

We honestly have no idea what Kirk, who founded the antigay hate group Turning Point USA in 2012, is even talking about. As far as Super Bowl halftime shows go, yesterday’s was pretty tame compared to previous years.

The most “scandalous” thing about it were Mary J. Blige’s thighs which, frankly, looked incredible in custom-made boots and a matching bodysuit embellished with 10,000 Swarovski crystals designed by Peter Dundas.

This isn’t the first time Kirk has talked about “sexual anarchy.” Last year on his podcast, he accused Democrats of being sex-crazed perverts, saying they wanted to force Americans to live where “there is no cultural identity, where you live in sexual anarchy, where private property is a thing of the past, and the ruling class controls everything.”

Shortly after making the remarks about yesterday’s Super Bowl performance, Kirk found himself the laughingstock of Twitter, and deservedly so.

Here’s what people are saying…

Charlie Kirk got a boner during the halftime show and he doesn’t know what to do. — Kate ??? (@ImSpeaking13) February 14, 2022

Charlie Kirk was 10 when Janet Jackson had her wardrobe malfunction, so it’s not surprising that his definition of “sexual anarchy” is a little bit off. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) February 14, 2022

Charlie Kirk ran over to his wife’s bedroom and made her turn the halftime show off. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 14, 2022

Charlie Kirk’s frustration with Eminem is so strange. He generally loves white people wearing hoods. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) February 14, 2022

Charlie Kirk insists next year’s halftime act perform exclusively in the missionary position — Allen Weisselberger (@weisselbergers) February 14, 2022

I have not watched the NFL in years, but Charlie Kirk might convince me to pic.twitter.com/dABS9ECgJi — Dylan Burns?????? (@DylanBurns1776) February 14, 2022

Charlie Kirk’s wife engages in sexual anarchy with her magic wand every time he leaves the house. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) February 14, 2022

Wait- Charlie Kirk is… married?!? ? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 14, 2022

Charlie Kirk called last night's half-time show "sexual anarchy". I hate this. Not just because it shows how out of touch and puritanical the right is, but because I will never, ever, come up with a better band name than "Sexual Anarchy." — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) February 14, 2022

Charlie Kirk thinks sexual anarchy is the belief that the female orgasm exists. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 14, 2022

Charlie Kirk wouldn’t know sexual anarchy if it sat on his face — Tony Michaels ? (@thetonymichaels) February 14, 2022

Charlie Kirk: if vaginal dryness were a person. pic.twitter.com/Fzm4dwNhCm — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) February 14, 2022

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.