Antigay ex-GOP lawmaker busted for having a secret second family hopes to mount political comeback

It’s Election Day and voters in Staten Island, New York are about to decide whether they want a disgraced ex-U.S. representative who was busted in 2008 for leading a double life to be their Borough President.

56-year-old ex-GOP congressman Vito Fossella is hoping people will forget about the scandal that derailed his political career 12 years ago and elect him to the largely ceremonial public office of Borough President, which the Republican party has held for the last four decades.

Fossella represented the state’s 13th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives for six terms, from 1997 to 2009, and served as the lone Republican from New York City. During his tenure, he held a 0% rating with the HRC and was a vocal opponent of all things LGBTQ.

In 1999, he voted to make it illegal for same-sex couples to adopt children. In 2004, he voted for the Marriage Protection Act, and in 2004 and 2006 he voted for the Federal Marriage Amendment, both of which aimed to define marriage as between “one man and one woman.”

Ironically, his political career was derailed in 2008 when he was arrested for drunk driving in Virginia and it was revealed that he had a second secret family living there.

AP reports:

Fossella had a wife and three children living on Staten Island at the time of his 2008 arrest in Virginia. Fossella told officers he was going to see his sick daughter. The woman he had a secret relationship with, a former Air Force lieutenant colonel who worked for a time as a liaison to Congress, bailed him out of jail. At the time, he was the only GOP member in Congress from New York City and was a social conservative who represented a largely Catholic district. When the revelations about his second family emerged, Fossella finished his term but opted not to seek another term.

But after nabbing endorsements from the borough’s only daily newspaper, as well as guys like Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump, Fossella is hoping to revamp his political career.

Last week, Trump issued a statement calling him “the only true conservative Republican in the race who will stand up to the radical liberal mob” and praising him for being “strong” and “tough”.

Gotta love those good, old-fashioned, Republican family values!

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.