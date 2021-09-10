drama queen

Antigay GOP candidate Josh Mandel’s psychotic cornfield meltdown is truly something else

By

Republicans are freaking out after President Biden’s announcement of vaccine mandates this week. But perhaps nobody’s more unnerved than antigay GOP candidate Josh Mandel, who had a psychotic meltdown in an Ohio cornfield late last night.

The former Ohio Treasurer, who is Jewish and accepts campaign donations from Nazis, urged his supporters to “not comply” with any of Biden’s orders, even if they are upheld by the courts.

“I’m driving through western Ohio, driving through a cornfield near a town called Logansville, Ohio,” the 43-year-old said in a minute-long video posted to social media yesterday. “My blood is boiling in rage at what I’ve seen from the White House today!”

Oh, Josh, quit being so dramatic.

Joe Biden–I’m not even going to call him President Biden, he’s not–Joe Biden is creating a constitutional crisis!” he continued. “As I was driving through this cornfield, I literally came across this sign, this Trump sign. He is my president!”

Mandel, who has a gay cousin and hates LGBTQ people, is currently running for the U.S. Senate seat that opened up when Sen. Rob Portman announced he would not seek re-election.

In the cornfield video, he also said he prays the Supreme Court will step in to “stand up for the Constitution and stand up for our freedom! Stand up for our liberty!”

“And if they don’t,” he added, “I call on my fellow Americans: Do not comply!”

Yes, you read that correctly, folx. Mandel first said it’s important to “stand up for the Constitution” and then, seconds later, said people should “not comply” if they don’t agree with the conservative Supreme Court’s ruling on the Constitution.

“Do not comply with the tyranny!” he continued. “When the gestapo show up at your front door, you know what to do!”

Watch Mandel’s cornfield video below…

Now, check out some of the comments…

