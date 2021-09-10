Antigay GOP candidate Josh Mandel’s psychotic cornfield meltdown is truly something else

Republicans are freaking out after President Biden’s announcement of vaccine mandates this week. But perhaps nobody’s more unnerved than antigay GOP candidate Josh Mandel, who had a psychotic meltdown in an Ohio cornfield late last night.

The former Ohio Treasurer, who is Jewish and accepts campaign donations from Nazis, urged his supporters to “not comply” with any of Biden’s orders, even if they are upheld by the courts.

“I’m driving through western Ohio, driving through a cornfield near a town called Logansville, Ohio,” the 43-year-old said in a minute-long video posted to social media yesterday. “My blood is boiling in rage at what I’ve seen from the White House today!”

Oh, Josh, quit being so dramatic.

“Joe Biden–I’m not even going to call him President Biden, he’s not–Joe Biden is creating a constitutional crisis!” he continued. “As I was driving through this cornfield, I literally came across this sign, this Trump sign. He is my president!”

Mandel, who has a gay cousin and hates LGBTQ people, is currently running for the U.S. Senate seat that opened up when Sen. Rob Portman announced he would not seek re-election.

In the cornfield video, he also said he prays the Supreme Court will step in to “stand up for the Constitution and stand up for our freedom! Stand up for our liberty!”

“And if they don’t,” he added, “I call on my fellow Americans: Do not comply!”

Yes, you read that correctly, folx. Mandel first said it’s important to “stand up for the Constitution” and then, seconds later, said people should “not comply” if they don’t agree with the conservative Supreme Court’s ruling on the Constitution.

“Do not comply with the tyranny!” he continued. “When the gestapo show up at your front door, you know what to do!”

Watch Mandel’s cornfield video below…

Do NOT comply with the tyranny. When the gestapo show up at your front door, you know what to do. pic.twitter.com/hLJbcx4ace — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) September 10, 2021

Now, check out some of the comments…

Why are you driving through a cornfield josh — Scott (@SJGregggg) September 10, 2021

Inciting violence and invoking a Nazi organization in the same tweet. What a disgrace. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) September 10, 2021

This is really creepy dude… I’m expecting guys to come out of the cornfield with tiki torches… — TheOtherOne (@Interloper_X) September 10, 2021

Conservatives: “Should’ve just complied.” Also conservatives: “Do not comply!” — TMM (@idiolekt) September 10, 2021

No, @JoshMandelOhio, the COVID vaccine is not the gestapo. Here were my great aunts who were killed in the Holocaust.#GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/7Okh7NZNvk — Nancy Levine (@nancylevine) September 10, 2021

Do you get up every morning, look in the mirror and ask yourself “how could I possibly look more ridiculous today than I did yesterday?” I thought you would have reached peak-ridiculous with your burn-a-mask-at-the-bottom-of-a-stairwell video. Boy, was I wrong. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) September 10, 2021

Imagine saying this in front of a big TRUMP banner, the guy who had secret police in unmarked vans abduct peaceful protesters off the street. — Tray Of Games (@games_tray) September 10, 2021

Even more terrifying, what do you do when this spooky “Children of the Corn” guy Josh Mandel shows up at your door in the middle of the night? 😱 pic.twitter.com/ec45Jh3OPA — Robert Johnson (@Rob184rob) September 10, 2021

Without sound it looks like you are yelling at a cop trying to give you a breathalyzer, my dude. — IssaDeathCult (@CultIssa) September 10, 2021

