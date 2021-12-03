Antigay pastor demands to speak to the manager about why more Democrats haven’t died of COVID-19

Extreme rightwing pastor Kent Christmas (yes, that is his real name) is demanding to know why more “big Democrats” haven’t died from COVID-19 yet.

The antigay, anti-vax pastor helms Regeneration Nashville with his wife, Candy. In a recent sermon, he questioned why more people who are vaccinated aren’t dying, while those who choose to remain unvaccinated are keeling over in record numbers.

“I can’t think of one big Democrat that’s died from the coronavirus,” Christmas ranted. “I can’t think of one billionaire that’s died of coronavirus. Doesn’t that make you wonder?”

“Bill Gates is fine! George Soros is fine!”

Christmas, who believes homosexuality is caused by a “demonic spirit that comes after our seed”, went on to say that he’s especially baffled by the fact that President Biden hasn’t died of COVID.

“Biden’s fine. He’s 80 years old and half dead anyway,” he said. “Rupert Murdoch’s fine. The CEOs of Vanguard and Berkshire Hathaway and State City and Mark Zuckerberg. They’re just fine!”

"I can't think of one big Democrat that's died from the coronavirus…" Pastor Kent Christmas is so close to figuring it out. Instead, he's going with a conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/hWe3bYxT78 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) December 2, 2021

In the past, Christmas has claimed he knows how to “cure” homosexuality because his own son, Joshua, used to be gay before “the Holy Ghost delivered him and set him free.”

“We’re not gonna tell ’em they’re going to hell, we’re not gonna tell ’em they’re scum,” Christmas said in 2018. “We’re gonna tell ’em that they’re born of God, that God will set them free, and change them by the power of the Holy Ghost. We’re going to put them on our platform to sing that our God is an awesome God. By the power of the Lord!”

