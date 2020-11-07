Antigay Rep. Matt Gaetz, who mocked COVID-19, just tested positive for coronavirus

How’s your day going?

Probably better than Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Politico reports that the homophobic Florida lawmaker has tested positive for coronavirus. The news comes shortly after it was reported that White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has also tested positive for the virus.

It appears a second wave of COVID might be sweeping through Trumpland.

BREAKING: Matt Gaetz, the Republican jackass that mocked Covid-19, has now tested positive for the virus. I fucking shit you not! pic.twitter.com/9DsDI7d5lv — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 7, 2020

Gaetz, won his reelection effort with 63% of the vote this week, drew negative criticism back in March when he made a spectacle of wearing a gas mask on the House floor to mock liberals who were worried about coronavirus.

Days later, he had to quarantine after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for the virus. Gaetz ended up testing negative then. Now, it appears his luck has run out.

Matt Gaetz just tested positive for covid so now we get to see how the virus handles itself while drunk. — ? ?????????????? ? (@flyaway_k) November 7, 2020

Wear your masks, folx.

Related: That time everyone thought Matt Gaetz killed his college roommate during a “gay sex game gone wrong”