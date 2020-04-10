Antigay Rep. Matt Gaetz ripped to shreds on live TV for mocking coronavirus with gas mask

Antigay Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida had his ass handed to him yesterday (on Fox News, nonetheless!) for that spectacle he made at the nation’s capital last month when he wore a gas mask to mock the coronavirus hysteria during an emergency floor vote.

On March 4, Gaetz made a big show of wearing a gas mask during a floor vote for an emergency spending bill to combat the virus. Two days later, one of his constituents, a man in his 70s, died of COVID-19. Less than a week after that, Gaetz himself entered self-quarantine after potentially being exposed to the virus at CPAC.

Reviewing the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and preparing to go vote. pic.twitter.com/wjJ4YY4VZz — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 4, 2020

Yesterday, 37-year-old Gaetz, who doesn’t believe in same-sex marriage and was once arrested for drunk driving, appeared on fellow homophobe Laura Ingraham’s show, where he was taken to task by Democratic strategist Chris Hahn.

During the heated exchange, Hahn criticized Gaetz for accusing Democrats of politicizing coronavirus after the stunt he staged with the gas mask. As the two agued, Hahn yelled, “I hope you lend [the mask] to your constituents so they can show up and vote, Matt!”

Gaetz replied by foolishly accusing Democrats of voter suppression in Wisconsin because they tried to postpone the state’s primary, as many other states have been doing, to limit the potential spread of coronavirus.

As soon as Gaetz said this, Hahn responded, “Buddy, you shouldn’t be talking about people dying. Because people in your district saw you making fun of [the coronavirus] and took this less seriously and may have been infected as a result.”

“You are responsible,” Hahn raged. “You should be resigning from Congress, sir!”

Watch.

