Antigay televangelist who blamed COVID-19 on gay sex and non-virgin brides dies from virus

An antigay televangelist who claimed LGBTQ people, non-virgin brides, and anyone having sex outside of wedlock were exclusively to blame for COVID-19 has died from the virus.

Rev. Irvin Baxter Jr. was the founder of Endtime Ministries and host of the television program End of the Age, which reaches 100 million households in North America and millions more across the globe.

In March, he blamed “the sin of fornication” for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are 7.5 million couples living together in the United States, this is not worldwide, just in America,” he said. “7.5 million couples. That means 15 million people that are living together unmarried.”

Baxter, who was a major Trump supporter, then launched into an antigay tirade before adding that only “5% of new brides in America now are virgins. That means 95% have already committed fornication.”

“If we think we can just ignore God and live a sinful lifestyle, well, we cannot do it. You know, I believe in what you’re saying, that God may be using this as a wake-up call. This coronavirus may be a privilege, because I’ll tell you right now, there’s a much bigger judgment coming. It’s in the Bible.”

This week, Endtime Ministries announced Baxter died in the hospital on November 3, just a few days after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was 75 years old.

“Irvin went on to his great reward,” said his End of the Age co-host Dave Robbins. “We celebrate his life, but at the same time, there is sorrow, there is grieving.”

Robbins added that the ministry will “continue in his legacy, sharing the message and good news.”

To date, the U.S. has reported nearly 10 million coronavirus cases and over 235,000 COVID-19-related deaths.

