Antoni Porowski’s latest thirst traps want to get you to work up a sweat in more ways than one.

While he’s garnered a legion of hungry fans as the food expert on Queer Eye, the incredibly fit 40-year-old is now feeding his followers with the site of his toned musculature in order to launch a new line of workout shorts.

Porowski and his trainer at high-end NYC gym S10 Training, Stephen Cheuk, collaborated on the line of mesh shorts.

Of course, when a model was needed for the campaign there was clearly only one choice that could properly fill out those sizzling inseams.

Rippling abs sold separately!

The aptly titled “Antoni Mesh Short” features zippered side pockets, a back pouch pocket, and a metal-tipped drawstring.

We’ll let you decided if these qualify as short shorts, but the 6-inch inseams will still let you show off your quad gains whether “training, running or relaxing.” However, you may want to gather up your coins. Each pair retails for $90.

“One thing my trainer @stephencheuk and I share in common is an obsession with finding the best version of a thing, be it a meal, insta dog, hike or perfectly designed performance gear. since we already each have a dog, we decided to collab in designing the perfect workout short,” Porowski captioned slideshow of him modeling the shorts.

“It’s ideal for running, lifting, or plopping on ur couch- lightweight with the right-sized pockets/zippers and breathable.”

*deep inhale

Fans were quick to share their thirsty admiration.

“You are my gymspiration,” wrote one follower.

“The perfect short doesn’t exi–”, joked another.

“Shorts? Oh…yeah…the shorts. Thank you!” added a third.

And proving you can’t please everyone, a booty short aficionado added: “they could be a lil smaller.”

While this is Porowski’s first fashion foray with S10 Training, the gym has been sharing the Antoni In the Kitchen author’s fitness journey for months.

In March, the gym’s official account posted a sample of the intense regimen Porowski routinely endures to get his muscle pump on.

And last year, Cheuk shared a montage video training Porowski and married interior designers Nate Berkus and husband Jeremiah Brent. This was months before all the drama surrounding Bobby Berk’s abrupt exit from Queer Eye and Brent replacing him.

Friends that workout together wind up working together???

When not working out or indulging his inner fashion designer, Porowski has been extremely busy since ending his engagement to fiancé Kevin Harrington last year.

In addition to filming season nine of Queer Eye in Las Vegas, he recently wrapped production on his upcoming National Geographic culinary adventure docuseries No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski.

Porowski will be joined by a star-studded lineup of guests who travel to where their ancestors are from to discover the food traditions of their past. The series, which is set to premiere in 2025, will feature Awkwafina in South Korea, Henry Golding in Borneo, James Marsden in Germany, Florence Pugh in the UK, Issa Rae in Senegal and Justin Theroux in Italy.

In between all of his work endeavors, Porowski has still managed to have a very shirtless Hot Gay Summer.

Check out a few more images of Antoni Porowski flaunting what he’s got…

