Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski has gone viral again with a new selfie. Not only does this one show off his very muscular and toned torso, but also certain bulges in his pants.

“This ain’t Texas (tho technically it was 🤠)” he captioned the sun-kissed photo.

The post has had over 80k likes in just 12 hours. Many had the same response: they zoomed in.

Porowski, 40, was previously dating brand strategy developer Kevin Harrington. The men became engaged in 2022. However, last November, before tmarrying and after four years together, they split up. It’s not known if Porowski is currently seeing anyone else.

Going by his Instagram responses, there is no end to applicants who’d like to date him.

The next season of ‘Queer Eye’

In May, Porowski addressed rumors that he and the other Queer Eye cast members didn’t get along. Designer Bobby Berk left the show at the end of season eight (which premiered on Netflix in January). The next season, filmed in Las Vegas, will feature new cast member Jeremiah Brent.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Poroswki compared Queer Eye to a boy band that spends a lot of time together: Sometimes there’s some friction.

He said they “are going for dinners… and all hang out together.” However, “we’ve been sharing a trailer since day one,” so “sometimes, we’re not gonna get along.

“But at the end of the day we’re a family and we’re like a middle-aged boy band,” Porowski continued. “Through thick and thin, we’re in it together.”

Bobby Berk’s departure

Berk elaborated on his decision to depart the show in an interview with Vanity Fair in January.

He said when Queer Eye first aired, he and the other experts signed a seven-season contract which expired at the end of 2022. At the time, they’d just shot two seasons back-to-back in New Orleans.

Berk truly believed that would be the end of Queer Eye.

“We thought we were done. Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things.”

However, in early 2023, he says Netflix unexpectedly renewed the show. He says the writers’ and actors’ strike in Hollywood meant the streamer faced a lack of new content. It offered the Fab Five contracts committing them to another four seasons.

Berk says he knew other members of the team were already throwing themselves into other projects and indicated they were unlikely to sign. Berk, therefore, says he still felt the show was over.

“We’d just assumed that the show wouldn’t come back if we all didn’t come back,” he says.

However, he says that shortly before the deadline to sign the contract, some people changed their minds. All four of his fellow co-presenters decided to commit.

“And with only one of us not coming back, Netflix felt [it] could recast one person,” he says.

“There were definitely emotions. But each one of us had our reasons why we did what we did,” Berk says. “I can’t be mad—for a second I was.”

However, he says he had mentally prepared himself to move on and had already started on other projects. He didn’t want to abandon or postpone those projects.

Tan France

Internet sleuths were quick to spot that Tan France and Berk unfollowed each other on social media. Many wondered if the two had beef.

In March, France posted an Instagram video saying he had nothing to do with his friend, Brent, being cast on the show.

“Good morning. Yes I’ve heard what’s going on, and I just want to address one point real quick,” he began. “My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired. Netflix and the production companies did a full-on casting.

“I didn’t put my friend up for the job,” France added. “They ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job. Am I so happy that they have the job? Uh-huh, I really am. I think they’re going to be incredible on the show. But I didn’t get them hired by getting rid of somebody else.

In June, Jonathan Van Ness confirmed he and his Queer Eye colleagues, including newbie Brent, had wrapped filming on season 9. Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date.