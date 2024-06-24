It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

NO KIDDING: The screenwriter of X-Men and X2 confirmed what Alan Cumming previously said–and what every LGBTQ+ person has known since 2000–about the franchise’s entire storyline being an allegory for queerness. [TMZ]

SEMANTICS: Queen guitarist Brian May opened up about Freddie Mercury’s sexuality and disclosed how the late singer–like most LGBTQ+ people at the time–did not like to be referred to as queer. [Attitude]

LET HIM COOK: It’s only been a few days, but single Queer Eye hunk Antoni Porowski is already having an epic Hot Gay Summer™.

MAKING BEAUTIFUL MUSIC: In a new interview, Omar Apollo gave insight to his upcoming album God Said No and discussed his “light-hearted friendship” with Pedro Pascal. [Variety]

HATE-FOR-PAY: The Boys star Valorie Curry, who is a lesbian and plays vile, homophobic supe Firecracker on the Amazon Prime show’s fourth season, shared how she was able to connect with the character. [The Hollywood Reporter]

POPE OF CHOREO: Rocking a chic Thom Browne tux, Jeremy Pope surprised guests at the Vogue World Paris gala by showing off his dance moves during the Roaring ’20s portion of the star-studded runway show.

WORDS OF WISDOM: For Pride Month, Andy Cohen, Jonathan Bennett, and Chrishell Stause were among the queer stars who shared their advice for those struggling to come out. [E! News]

The Ts RENAISSANCE: Ts Madison is one step closer to EGOT status after receiving this latest honor. [INTO]

SEND NOODS: While speaking to queer tastemaker Evan Ross Katz at the Loewe show, Heartstopper twink Kit Connor divulged he has a slew of shirtless photos of Warfare co-star Charles Melton on his phone.

Kit Connor when asked by Loewe what is in his camera roll at the moment:



CRAZY FOR YOU: Sean Penn finally addressed the long-standing rumors that he physically abused Madonna, including allegedly hitting her with a baseball bat, during their brief marriage in the ’80s. [TooFab]

SHARING HIS TRUTH: In an emotional interview, British soap star Peter McPherson disclosed his HIV status and discussed his journey since first being diagnosed over a decade ago. [DailyMail]

RUN SHA’CARRI, RUN! Queer track star Sha’Carri Richardson is heading to the Paris Summer Olympics with the year’s fastest time. [Outsports]

THINGS JUST KEEP GETTING BETTER: Ahead of the 21st anniversary of the premiere of Queer Eye For the Straight Guy on July 15th, the OG Fab Five got together at an event at Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut.

BASIC BOOZE: CNBC did a deep dive on how vodka soda (a.k.a. gay water) became the drink of choice for queer men around the country. Cheers! [CNBC]

TRUTH TO POWER: While accepting an award at the National Hispanic Media Coalition Impact Awards, What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén spoke out about Hollywood’s reluctance to support Latino creatives. [Variety]

UNCLE SAM’S DRAG RACE: Here’s how drag queens helped U.S. soldiers win World War II. [LGBTQ Nation]

SIZZLE REEL: On Monday, the Dances With Films festival debuts the U.S. premiere of Spark, a fiery time-bending queer romance starring non-binary actors Theo Germaine and Vico Ortiz, and LGBTQ+ Olympic athlete/actor Danell Leyva. For those not in the Los Angeles area, check out this steamy clip until a wider release is announced.

