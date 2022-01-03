AOC shuts down ‘sexually frustrated’ Republicans in one tweet

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is no stranger to defending herself against unfounded, right-wing attacks, but even she must have found this latest one a bit strange.

Former Trump adviser Steve Cortes took to Twitter to criticize the New York Representative’s recent vacation to Florida. Sharing a photo of Ocasio-Cortez and her boyfriend enjoying a casual drink, Cortes wrote:

“1. If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free FL. 2. Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals. O for 2…”

1. If Leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free FL. 2. Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals. O for 2… pic.twitter.com/SNqBqMwr12 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) December 31, 2021

Cortes even circled the “gross pale male feet” in case you were too distracted by the complete normalcy of the photo to know what he was talking about.

Ocasio-Cortez summed it up fairly succinctly, calling Cortes a “creepy weirdo.”

In a response, she wrote: “If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos.”

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

And in a follow-up tweet, she added:

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, & LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird.”

It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

Apparently, this isn’t the first (or second, or third) time Cortes has been a bit preoccupied with feet: