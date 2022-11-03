So apparently Charles once told Diana he “might be gay” in a fight over their sad, nonexistent sex life

Pull up a chair and grab a scone because it’s time for some scalding hot tea.

In an upcoming biography of (soon-to-be King) Charles III, former members of the royal family’s service staff are spilling it about the heir’s “highly combustible” marriage to Diana, including a fight that culminated in Charles telling his then wife he “might be gay.”

But don’t get too worked up; this was not Charles’ Love, Simon moment—Lady Di did not tell him, tears in her eyes, that he gets “to exhale now.” No, he was just being a sarcastic prick, as per usual.

As reported by Page Six, the anecdote comes from one of Charles’ valets, as told to author Christopher Anderson for his new book, The King: The Life Of Charles III—which we’re going to go ahead and assume the British Monarchy has not given a stamp of approval.

In Anderson’s words, the footman recalls watching Diana “hurling epithets and mocking her husband’s obsession with the dreary-looking Camilla.” (Wait, but who said “dreary-looking”? The author, the valet, or Di? No matter who, we’re living for the shade.)

The valet remembers watching along as Diana “literally pursued” her husband “down hallways, up staircases and from room to room” at their retreat in the English countryside.

At a certain point, she begged of him, “Why won’t you sleep with me?” As the author notes, Charles had “for all intents and purposes unilaterally called a halt to their sexual relationship” after the birth of their youngest son, Harry, in 1984.

Charles’ (alleged) sarcastic response? “I don’t know, dear. I think I might be gay.”

Now, Charles isn’t exactly known for his sense of humor. But he is known for being a pompous, withering man who turned especially icy toward Diana some five years into their marriage. So a remark like this isn’t too surprising (even if it is surprising to hear Charles “say gay”).

This is just one of many heated arguments detailed in The King, including one spat in which Diana called Charles a “f*cking animal,” and issued the warning: “You will never be King! William will succeed your mother. I will see to that.”

It’s said that, in the period from 1984 to 1992 (when the pair finally separated), things frequently escalated into shouting matches, with the service staff fearing that violence could break out at any point.

All of that sounds, to us, like The Crown will have plenty of material to work with in the upcoming 5th season. As the timeline of the acclaimed Netflix drama enters the ’90s (with Imelda Staunton assuming the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II), the showdown between Charles (Dominic West) and Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) is sure to take center stage, as well as the latter’s untimely, tragic death.

The Crown‘s fifth season will debut on Netflix on November 9—just a day after The King: The Life Of Charles III hits bookshelves. In other words, Charles is going to have a rough couple weeks ahead of him, especially as his expected coronation in May 2023 draws nearer.

Hey, no one said it was easy being the King!